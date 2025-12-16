Howard vs. Drexel prediction, odds, spread: 2025 college basketball picks from proven model

The Howard Bison will look to win their fourth game in a row when they take on the Drexel Dragons on Tuesday morning. Howard is coming off a 61-57 win over Hampton on Saturday, while Drexel dropped a 69-64 decision to La Salle on Dec. 6. The Bison (7-5), who finished fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 7-7 and were 12-20 overall last season, are 0-3 on the road this year. The Dragons (4-6), who tied for seventh in the Coastal Athletic Association at 9-9 and were 18-15 a year ago, are 3-1 on their home floor in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia is set for 11 a.m. ET. Drexel leads the all-time series 3-0, including a 68-65 win last season. Drexel is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Howard vs. Drexel odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Drexel vs. Howard picks, check out the men’s college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 7 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Howard vs. Drexel 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men’s college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several men’s college basketball odds and men’s college basketball betting lines for Drexel vs. Howard:

Howard vs. Drexel spread: Drexel -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Howard vs. Drexel over/under: 139.5 points Howard vs. Drexel money line: Drexel -315, Howard +250 Howard vs. Drexel picks: See picks at SportsLine Howard vs. Drexel streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Howard vs. Drexel picks

SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (139.5 points). The over hit in four of the last six Drexel games, including in each of the last two. Howard is 5-3 against the spread in its last eight games, while Drexel is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The model projects the Bison to have four players register eight points or more, led by Bryce Harris’ projected 16.6 points. The Dragons, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 11.3 or more points, led by Shane Blakeney with 14.3 points. The model projects a combined total of 146 points as the Over clears in well over 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Howard vs. Drexel, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Howard vs. Drexel spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.