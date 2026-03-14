Introducing Phi-athlon: A New Way to Support Live Like Lou

Across the country, chapters of Phi Delta Theta continue to lead the fight against ALS through their support of the Live Like Lou Foundation. Phi Delta Theta members raised $2.3 million for ALS research and family support during the 2023–25 biennium. We hope to leave an even bigger impact in the 2025–27 biennium. Now, there’s a new way for chapters to rally their campuses, promote personal wellness, and raise meaningful funds for the cause: Phi-athlon.

Phi-athlon is a cause-based fitness event designed to bring students together around a shared mission—leaving ALS better than we found it. Hosted by a Phi Delta Theta chapter at a campus gym or outdoor track, the event challenges participants to complete the following workout:

1-mile run or walk

44 sit-ups

44 push-ups

44 air squats

1-mile run or walk

The number 44 honors Lou Gehrig, whose legacy continues to inspire Phi Delta Theta’s commitment to ALS awareness and research. Participants register through an online event page, fundraise individually, and complete the workout in a fun, competitive atmosphere.

Bring Phi-athlon to Your Campus

Phi-athlon is designed to make hosting a philanthropy event more manageable than ever. Phi-athlon offers a ready-to-run framework with built-in resources and support, for chapters that don’t have an annual philanthropy event, or for chapters that are looking for a new way to engage with their campus community. The event is simple to organize, scalable to any campus, and supported with marketing materials, registration tools, and event guidance.

Several chapters and members have already begun hosting Phi-athlons on their campuses. As the movement grows, more campuses are joining the effort to raise awareness and funds. If there’s a Phi-athlon happening near you, consider participating or supporting the event. Every mile run and every rep completed helps advance the mission to end ALS.

A Step Toward the Triple Crown

Phi-athlon also supports members working toward the Fraternity’s Triple Crown recognition. Brothers who raise $444 or more through Phi-athlon fundraising will move one step closer to achieving this milestone.

Gather your brothers, rally your campus, and join the growing number of chapters choosing to leave ALS better than they found it.