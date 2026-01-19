Iowa women’s basketball vs Michigan State prediction, keys to the game

Jan. 17, 2026, 10:19 a.m. CT

IOWA CITY — Whether Iowa women’s basketball is ready or not, its Big Ten gauntlet has arrived.

Beginning with the Jan. 18 showdown against No. 14 Michigan State (7 p.m. CT, BTN), the No. 13 Hawkeyes (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten Conference) have four top-15 matchups in their next five games. Expand this stretch out a little further, and Iowa’s next eight contests are against squads currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

One bite at a time, starting with the Spartans (17-1, 6-1). Here are three things to watch ahead of this rare Sunday evening showdown.

Can Addie Deal build off the Oregon breakout with another productive effort?

The biggest development from Iowa’s 74-66 win over Oregon was undoubtedly Addie Deal, who delivered her first real collegiate breakthrough with a career-high 18 points in 20 minutes. A 4-for-4 showing from deep delivered a massive confidence boost that’ll resonate with a freshman still trying to find her way.

Now comes the time to follow it up. The Hawkeyes don’t need that type of scoring effort from Deal every night, but they do need productive minutes in whatever wave they arrive.

The more Iowa coach Jan Jensen can trust her prized freshman, particularly in tight late-game situations, the quicker Deal should ascend the rotational ladder. Stringing back-to-back strong showings together would be a positive step in that direction.

Like Iowa, Michigan State has a good record and metrics. But the Spartans are still dissecting just how good they are.

Figuring out the exact Big Ten hierarchy behind a national title contender has been a tough exercise in the early going of league play.

Michigan State is right in the middle of that conversation with an impressive record and a NET ranking sitting at No. 8. But it’s fair to say venturing into a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be the Spartans’ toughest task yet.

Michigan State has done a decent job sifting through the Big Ten’s middle, having picked up wins over Illinois, Washington, Oregon and Nebraska to go with a nice non-conference victory over then-No. 15 Ole Miss.

However, the Spartans’ lone stumble is an ugly one. A 78-64 loss at lowly Wisconsin on Dec. 7 shows Michigan State is capable of stumbling in any setting.

Buoyed by senior forward Grace VanSlooten, sophomore guard Kennedy Blair and Purdue transfer Rashunda Jones, Michigan State has a strong nucleus that’s certainly capable of sticking Iowa with a rare home loss. It just kind of feels like the Spartans are due for a stumble.

Can Taylor McCabe hit Michigan State with another solid downtown effort?

After going 6-for-13 from deep in two matchups against Michigan State last season, perhaps Taylor McCabe can find another successful stretch this time around.

The senior sharpshooter is sitting at just 30% from deep in Big Ten play (12-for-40), and four of those connections came in Iowa’s awkward league opener at Rutgers on Dec. 6. Iowa’s win over Lindenwood on Dec. 13 was the last time McCabe hit more than two treys in a game.

That’s not to say she hasn’t found other ways to be productive. Ava Heiden, Hannah Stuelke and Journey Houston are the only Hawkeyes with more rebounds than McCabe in Big Ten play. Her 3.6 boards per game overall are nearly as much as her rebounding average in McCabe’s first three seasons combined (0.6 as a freshman, 0.7 as a sophomore, 2.4 as a junior).

Still, a nice day from deep would go a long way with what’s up next on the schedule.

Iowa women’s basketball vs. Michigan State prediction

It’s hard to go against the Hawkeyes at home, especially with a Sunday crowd likely pouring in noise for four relentless quarters. Backed by a strong effort from Ava Heiden and Chit-Chat Wright, Iowa delivers a seventh-straight Big Ten win.

Iowa 72, Michigan State 68.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.