2027 Acura Integra Review, Pricing, and Specs

Overview

Performance meets practicality meets luxury—that’s the fusion of automotive values that the Acura Integra brings to the subcompact luxury car segment. With underpinnings borrowed from its less-luxe Honda Civic sibling, the performance and practicality bases are easily covered. The Integra shares the Civic Si’s 200-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, crispy six-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive, and handling prowess. Those who aren’t a part of the Manual Transmission Preservation Society can opt for a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

While the Integra’s interior quality is a leap up from what you’d get in a Honda, it can’t quite keep pace with the level of luxury available in competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class or Audi A3. However, those models lack a rear liftgate and the spacious cargo hold that comes with it—a crucial part of the Integra’s appeal.

Expert Tip: If 200 horsepower isn’t enough to satisfy your inner speed freak, the 320-hp Acura Integra Type S might better suit your needs.

What’s New for 2027?

The Integra received several cosmetic and tech-related upgrades last year, so we don’t expect any notable changes for the 2027 model year.

Pricing and Which One to Buy

We think the top Integra A-Spec Technology makes for an excellent alternative to the more expensive high-performance Type S (which we review separately). The A-spec comes equipped the way you’d want an Integra, clad in sportier attire and wearing 18-inch footwear, rather than the standard 17-inch wheels. It also comes with adaptive dampers, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-speaker ELS audio system, and wireless smartphone charging. Most importantly, it can be fitted with the six-speed manual transmission for added driver involvement (we’re the “Save the Manuals!” people, remember).

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Engine: 200 hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder

200 hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Transmissions: 6-speed manual, continuously variable automatic (CVT)

6-speed manual, continuously variable automatic (CVT) Drivetrain: front-wheel drive

This Acura’s 200-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine comes straight from the sporty Honda Civic Si, although here the standard transmission is a continuously variable automatic (CVT). It’s good as far as CVTs go, but no match for the slick-shifting manual gearbox. The top trim level offers the six-speed manual plus a limited-slip differential; all Integras come solely with front-wheel drive.

The Integra proved to be lively and agile during our test drive. The steering is nicely weighted and satisfyingly precise. As you might expect, the softest, smoothest ride is offered by the Comfort driving mode, while the Sport mode sharpens handling. Normal mode falls between the two. Our main complaint is that road noise is far too intrusive for a premium-badged vehicle.

0–60-MPH Times

C/D 60-mph Test: 7.0 seconds (6-speed manual A-Spec), 7.1 seconds (CVT A-Spec)

In Comparison: The Honda Civic Si that the Integra is based on comes with stickier tires and weighs a bit less, which is reflected in the Integra’s slower 60-mph sprint time. In our testing, a six-speed Civic Si beat a similarly equipped, manual-transmission Integra to 60 mph by 0.4 seconds.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

C/D 75-mph Highway Fuel-Economy Tests: 41 mpg (6-speed manual A-Spec), 38 mpg (CVT automatic A-Spec)

41 mpg (6-speed manual A-Spec), 38 mpg (CVT automatic A-Spec) EPA City Ratings: 26-29 mpg

26-29 mpg EPA Highway Ratings: 36-37 mpg

The EPA estimates that the Integra’s most efficient models (the base and A-Spec trims equipped with the CVT) are good for 29 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. Picking the A-Spec trim with the manual transmission reduces estimates to 26 mpg city and 36 mpg highway.

On our 75-mph highway fuel-economy route, our automatic test car managed to exceed its EPA rating, achieving 38 mpg. The manual did even better, achieving 41 mpg. For more information about the Integra’s fuel economy, visit the EPA’s website.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

First Row: If you’ve spent time in the Acura TLX sedan or RDX SUV, you’ll feel right at home in the Integra, as its instrument panel will feel familiar. Its dashboard has a clean and uncluttered design, and the materials that surround the driver feel premium to the touch. While the Integra’s cabin is nicer than what you’d find in a Honda, it isn’t as nice as what you’ll find in its German competitors.

Second Row: Climb in the back, and you’ll be treated to space for two, but not much else. Despite being a premium subcompact, the Integra lacks features that you’d expect, such as rear air vents and heated seats.

Cargo Capacity: Being a hatchback, the rear seats fold down to accommodate a mountain bike or expand the already generous 24 cubic-foot cargo area. In our testing, we were able to fit five carry-on suitcases beneath the Integra’s rear hatch with the rear seats upright. With the seats down, we managed 18 carry-ons.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Infotainment: 9.0-inch touchscreen

9.0-inch touchscreen Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Audio System: 8-speaker audio system (standard), 16-speaker ELS Studio sound system (optional)

A 9.0-inch infotainment screen and a wireless charging pad are now standard on all models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, and the Technology Package adds a head-up display and Amazon Alexa support. An eight-speaker audio system plays your favorite tunes, although that can be upgraded to an ELS Studio 16-speaker premium sound system.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

A host of driver-assistance features are included as standard in the Integra, including automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. A-Spec models with the optional Technology package come with front and rear parking sensors.

Standard Safety Features: automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control

automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control Optional Safety Features: front and rear parking sensors, low-speed braking control

For information about the Integra’s crash-test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Acura’s powertrain warranty, stretching up to six years or 70,000 miles, is longer than what its competition offers, although some competitors offer longer complimentary maintenance.

Limited Warranty: four years or 50,000 miles

four years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Warranty: six years or 70,000 miles

six years or 70,000 miles Complimentary Maintenance: two years or 24,000 miles

C/D Test Results and Specs

Each year, we put hundreds of vehicles through our rigorous instrumented testing regimen. If the data in the chart below is for a different model year, that’s because this vehicle hasn’t changed from when we last tested it, and the test results remain accurate.

Specifications Specifications 2026 Acura Integra A-Spec

Vehicle Type: front-engine, front-wheel-drive, 5-passenger, 4-door hatchback PRICE



Base: CVT, $34,595; CVT A-Spec, $37,145; CVT A-Spec Technology, $40,395; Manual A-Spec Technology, $40,395 ENGINE



turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminum block and head, direct fuel injection

Displacement: 91 in3, 1498 cm3

Power: 200 hp @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 192 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm TRANSMISSIONS



6-speed manual or continuously variable automatic DIMENSIONS



Wheelbase: 107.7 in

Length: 185.8 in

Width: 72.0 in

Height: 55.5 in

Passenger Volume, F/R: 52/43 ft3

Cargo Volume: 24 ft3

Curb Weight (C/D est): 3100–3200 lb PERFORMANCE (C/D EST)



60 mph: 7.0–7.1 sec

1/4-Mile: 15.3–15.5 sec

Top Speed: 135 mph EPA FUEL ECONOMY



Combined/City/Highway: 30–32/26–29/36–37 mpg

More Features and Specs