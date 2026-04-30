NHL playoff bracket overtime rules, 2026 results and longest games

April 27, 2026Updated April 29, 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs mean a major change in the overtime format.

Unlike the Olympics, where 3-on-3 overtime is played even in the gold medal game, the NHL switches things up in the postseason when the games matter more.

There won’t be any more 3-on-3 play. It is 5-on-5 instead, just like in regulation play. There won’t be any more shootouts after five minutes of scoreless overtime play. There is sudden death, and it could last a very long time.

This postseason, there have been 10 overtime games, including two double-overtime games.

Here’s what to know about playoff hockey overtime, including the format, longest games and 2026 results.

How does OT work in NHL playoffs?

If the score is tied after three periods, the teams go to the dressing rooms for 15 minutes while the ice is resurfaced. Overtime periods last 20 minutes or until someone scores. It’s 5-on-5 play (barring penalties). If no one scores in the first overtime, the process repeats and continues until someone scores. The teams change sides for each overtime period. The first overtime is the long change to get back to the bench.

The NHL Situation Room reviews all goals to make sure they are legally scored, such as the goal that ended Game 4 of the Anaheim-Edmonton series or the overturned goal in Game 4 of the Vegas-Utah series.

2026 NHL playoff overtime games

April 28: Bruins 2, Sabres 1. David Pastrnak scored at 9:14 of the first overtime to cut the Bruins’ series deficit to 3-2.

April 27: Golden Knights 5, Mammoth 4. Shea Theodore scored at 19:08 of the first overtime to tie the series at two games apiece.

April 26: Ducks 4, Oilers 3. Ryan Poehling scored 2:29 into the first overtime to give Anaheim a 3-1 series lead.

April 25: Wild 3, Stars 2. Matt Boldy scored at 19:31 of the first overtime as the Wild tie the series 2-2.

April 24: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2. Lane Hutson scored at 2:09 of the first overtime, giving Montreal a 2-1 series lead.

April 22: Stars 4, Wild 3. Wyatt Johnston scored at 12:10 of the second overtime, giving Dallas a 2-1 series lead.

April 21: Avalanche 2, Kings 1: Nicolas Roy scored the winning goal at the 12:16 mark of the first overtime, giving Colorado a 2-0 series lead.

April 21: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2: J.J. Moser scored at 7:12 in the first overtime to tie up the series at a game apiece. It was Moser’s first career NHL playoff goal.

April 20: Hurricanes 3, Senators 2: Jordan Martinook scored at 13:53 of the second overtime. He was stopped on a penalty shot in the first overtime.

April 19: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3: Juraj Slafkovsky scored at 1:22 of the first overtime, completing a hat trick.

What are the longest NHL playoff overtime games?

1 – Six overtimes (116 minutes, 30 seconds of overtime) in the 1936 semifinals. March 24, 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0. Mud Bruneteau scored the winner.

(116 minutes, 30 seconds of overtime) in the 1936 semifinals. March 24, 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0. Mud Bruneteau scored the winner. 2 – Six overtimes (104 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime) in the 1933 semifinals. April 3, 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner.

(104 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime) in the 1933 semifinals. April 3, 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner. 3 – Five overtimes (92 minutes, 1 second of overtime) in the 2000 conference semifinals. May 4, 2000. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeau scored the winner.

(92 minutes, 1 second of overtime) in the 2000 conference semifinals. May 4, 2000. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeau scored the winner. 4 – Five overtimes (90 minutes, 27 seconds of overtime) in the 2020 first round. Aug. 11, 2020. Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2. Brayden Point scored the winner.

(90 minutes, 27 seconds of overtime) in the 2020 first round. Aug. 11, 2020. Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2. Brayden Point scored the winner. 5 – Five overtimes (80 minutes, 48 seconds of overtime) in the 2003 conference semifinals. April 24, 2003. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner.

(80 minutes, 48 seconds of overtime) in the 2003 conference semifinals. April 24, 2003. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner. 6 – Four overtimes (79 minutes, 47 seconds of overtime) in the 2023 conference finals. May 18, 2023. Florida 3, Carolina 2. Matthew Tkachuk scored the winner.

Longest Stanley Cup Final games

Eight Stanley Cup Final games have gone to the third overtime. The Edmonton Oilers were part of the longest game when Petr Klima scored at 15:13 of the third overtime for a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins in the 1990 Final.

Which players in 2026 postseason have the most playoff overtime goals?