IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR 45th Match Match Preview

Big Picture: Will KKR have answers for SRH’s bowlers?
Notably, Rinku, their designated finisher, has been arriving at the crease earlier than usual, in the sixth and seventh over in those two games. Yet, it is at the death where he has made the decisive impact. But KKR shouldn’t get too comfortable with that pattern.
Against SRH, that approach may not be enough. What was initially perceived as an inexperienced bowling attack has evolved into the most effective death-overs unit this season. SRH have the best economy rate (8.6) and strike rate (balls-per-wicket ratio of 9.6 balls) in the death overs so far. Bowlers such as Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge and Eshan Malinga have been particularly precise with their yorkers, and that’s given their unit the highest balls-hitting-wicket rate of all teams this season – 25% of SRH’s balls at the death hit the stumps.
That leaves KKR little room for a late rescue act and puts the spotlight on the batters around Rinku to cash in before the death overs if they are to challenge an SRH side that appears well-settled across departments. With playoff hopes still flickering, KKR will need more than just a lift.
Form Guide
Sunrisers Hyderabad WWWWW (last five matches, most recent first)
Kolkata Knight Riders WWLLL
Key Question
In the spotlight: Travis Head and KKR’s opening combination
KKR, meanwhile, are yet to figure out their best opening combination this season eight games in. Tim Seifert has featured in three matches but has struggled for returns, including back-to-back ducks. KKR may be tempted to bring Finn Allen back into the XI, or if Matheesha Pathirana returns, they may reshuffe the order and consider pushing Sunil Narine up the order once more.
Team news: Will Pathirana play?
SRH are unlikely to make changes to their winning combination.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable): 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Salil Arora, 7 Aniket Verma, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Harsh Dubey, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Praful Hinge, 12 Sakib Hussain
Matheesha Pathirana is fit and ready to go, but KKR did not play him against LSG. Ahead of Sunday’s match, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee said the side will “look at the conditons and make a decision for what works best for the side.”
Kolkata Knight Riders (probable):1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Anukul Roy, 9 Ramandeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Kartik Tyagi, 12 Vaibhav Arora
Pitch and conditions
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“We know how dangerous this side’s been, particularly their top three, and then the likes of Klaasen and that through the middle. Just see it as a great opportunity for our bowlers. I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it’s always a great challenge for bowlers. I’m sure here we know it’s a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they’re excited for a big opportunity tomorrow.”
KKR bowling coach Tim Southee on coming up against an in-form SRH
“Klaas [Klaasen], he did have quite a big gap in his cricketing programme prior to the IPL. I think he hadn’t played a game in quite a substantial amount of time. So sometimes that can work one of two ways and so he came into the tournament incredibly fresh. And the first few trainings, he felt really good with how his technique was feeling, how he was seeing the ball, the areas he was wanting to hit, different types of bowlers. It’s been quite amazing to watch how consistent he’s been in these first eight or nine games. And as I said, it’s a really tricky position to bat, but he’s been doing it amazingly well for us.”
SRH assistant coach James Franklin on Klaasen’s form
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo