The Grizzlies are currently 23-36 and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference. They are 4.5 games behind the 10th seed, so they technically are still alive for the NBA Play-in Tournament, but do they really want to make the playoffs?

With just 23 games left in the season, the bigger question isn’t whether they can make a late push. It’s whether they should even try to, and more realistically, is it still worth bringing Ja Morant back this season?

The honest answer is no.

The Injury Risk Outweighs the Reward

Ja Morant has only played 20 games this year, and he’s now missed 17 straight with a left elbow injury. His talent has never been in doubt. The durability, however, continues to be. And for the past three seasons, staying on the floor has been a challenge.

Even when healthy this season, Morant hasn’t looked like himself. He’s averaging:

19.5 points per game

3.3 rebounds

Shooting 41% from the field (career low)

Shooting 23% from three (career low)

Ja Morant once electrified the league and carried Memphis into playoff contention; those numbers represent a significant downturn.

The Franchise Has Already Shifted Direction

Trading Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline and moving on from Desmond Bane last offseason weren’t win-now moves. These moves have suggested that the Grizzlies are in a rebuild. They need to recalibrate towards a flexible future and focus on draft positioning.

The Grizzlies are not only dealing with Morant’s injury, but 2nd year pro Zach Edey has been sidelined since Dec. 7 and is undergoing another procedure on his left ankle. Injuries have gutted the rotation across the board.

The Lottery Math Matters

The main reason why the Grizzlies should shut down Ja Morant for the remainder of the season is draft positioning. Memphis currently holds the 8th-worst record in the league. That gives them:

26.3% chance at a Top-4 pick

6% chance at the No. 1 overall pick

This is one of the most highly anticipated draft classes, and positioning matters. This is shaping up to be a generational draft. Landing in the Top 4 could accelerate a rebuild dramatically.

Development is the Priority for the Rest of the Season

Due to a significant number of injuries, the Grizzlies have leaned into their youth. Players like Taylor Hendricks, GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and Walter Clayton Jr. are getting extended minutes and real evaluation opportunities. Are any of these players going to be part of the next core? Who fits long-term? Who becomes trade capital? The final 23 games can provide this much-needed clarity.

Shutting Morant down protects the franchise asset. It maximizes draft position. It prioritizes evaluation and development. It aligns with the subtle rebuild already underway.

With only 23 games left, bringing him back simply isn’t worth it. Sometimes the smartest move isn’t the aggressive one. It’s the patient one.