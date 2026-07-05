Is Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend Ester Exposito at the World Cup?

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe is in the spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his girlfriend, actress Ester Exposito, hasn’t been spotted at any of the World Cup games or festivities.

At least, she hasn’t been seen yet. What’s keeping her away?

Don’t worry. If you’re someone who wants to believe these two are going strong despite Exposito not being at the games, that’s likely the case, because Mbappe’s lady has been busy with her jam-packed career.

Earlier this month, Exposito picked up a massive honor at the Festival TV Monte-Carlo, winning the coveted International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent. She’s also been teasing a new project.

Ester Exposito is Busy With Her Career Amid Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup Appearance

Exposito stars in “Drawn Together,” which premieres Sept. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. She announced the news in a post on social media about the show. So, it appears Exposito is missing the festivities due to work, not because there’s trouble in paradise.

However, what’s interesting is that she’s actually in the United States right now. But she’s on the opposite end of the country from Mbappe.

While Mbappe is playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Exposito has been sharing plenty of photos of her job in Los Angeles.

Since she’s become quite a high-profile actress, she’s been landing new roles, so it looks like she’s in L.A. to learn some dance moves for an upcoming role.

On Instagram, she shared photos training on the dance floor, as well as some of her West Coast adventures.

On Monday, she also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her outside in what appears to be the L.A. area. She’s snapping a selfie in the photo, wearing black pants, brown knee-high boots and a T-shirt. She doesn’t have any caption on the photo, but there are sunny skies in the background.

Most of her posts on social media have to do with her career, whether it’s modeling or acting or being an influencer. Of course, she also takes selfies simply showing off her fashion and style.

World Cup Conflict the 1 Drawback of Exposito’s Booming Career

The drawback of having a budding acting career is that Exposito’s obligations can get in the way of being able to watch Mbappe compete in the World Cup.

When “Drawn Together” comes out in September, there’s no word on if Mbappe and Exposito will show up together at any events supporting the show’s release. But if they do, the fans will surely love to see it.