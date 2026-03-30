Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs the Boston Celtics? Latest update on the Charlotte Hornets star’s injury report (March 29, 2026) | NBA News

LaMelo Ball of Hornets (Image via Getty)

The Charlotte Hornets returned home on March 29 to face the Boston Celtics. With the season moving toward the final stretch, fans mainly wanted to know if LaMelo Ball would be on the court.There is no confusion here. LaMelo Ball is available, not on the injury report, and expected to start. For a team still trying to stay in the play-in race, his presence matters a lot.

LaMelo Ball’s injury status vs Boston Celtics (March 29, 2026)

LaMelo Ball is not listed on the injury report. That means he is fully fit and ready to play his normal role at point guard.The only player listed for Charlotte is Tidjane Salaun, who is a game-time decision because of a calf issue. Other than that, the team is healthy. Reports before the game also say Ball is playing his usual minutes and has no issues with his ankle or wrist.This is important because injuries affected him in past seasons. This year has been more stable.

Charlotte’s injury report snapshot (March 29, 2026)

• LaMelo Ball – Available (no injury listed) • Tidjane Salaun – Game-time decision (calf) • No other rotation players listed as out or questionableThe main group, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabaté, Tre Mann, Kon Knueppel, and Mason Plumlee, are all expected to play.

What his availability means for the team

Charlotte Hornets are 39-35 and sits 10th in the East. They are still trying to hold onto a play-in spot. Ball controls the offense when he is on the floor.He is averaging about 19.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He also keeps his turnovers under control. In recent wins against Sacramento, Memphis, and New York, he handled most of the ball and created chances for teammates.Boston’s defense switches a lot and plays physical. Ball will need to run pick-and-roll plays and attack open space. If he looks to score and not just pass, Charlotte can stay close in the game.

Why this game matters for Ball

This season is important for LaMelo Ball’s future. Last year, he missed many games because of injuries. This year, he has stayed on the court and played regularly.He is playing around mid-20 minutes most nights, sometimes more in big games. If he finishes the season healthy while putting up close to 20 points and 7 assists, it will change how people look at his durability.

Game details and expectations

The game will be played at Spectrum Center on March 29, 2026, with a 10:00 p.m. ET start (early morning March 30 in India).Also read: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets injury report: Who’s playing, injured and questionable players, head-to-head records, team stats, and more (March 29, 2026)With Ball available, expect him to play around 27-30 minutes. He will handle most of the playmaking, run pick-and-rolls, and push the pace. This is not a rest game. He is fit and ready to lead the Hornets.