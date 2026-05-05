Is Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Is MU a good stock to buy? We came across a bullish thesis on Micron Technology, Inc. on Noesia’s Substack. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on MU. Micron Technology, Inc.’s share was trading at $449.38 as of April 14th. MU’s trailing and forward P/E were 21.21 and 7.72 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

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Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products in the United States and internationally. MU sits at the center of the AI-driven memory supercycle as the global oligopoly of Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix benefits from surging demand tied to large language model workloads.

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The investment case rests on exponentially rising memory needs in transformer architectures, where attention mechanisms scale quadratically with sequence length and require Key-Value caches that expand memory and retrieval demands as context windows grow.

Efficiency methods like sparse or sliding attention help, but agentic AI systems with long context still drive sharply higher memory consumption. Memory hierarchy spans SRAM, DRAM, and NAND, with high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E and HBM4) emerging as the most valuable segment due to bandwidth density and AI GPU scaling. Micron has advanced HBM4 production for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, while SK Hynix drives 16-high stacking enabling up to 512GB VRAM per GPU and Samsung competes on speed.

This innovation race tightens supply and strengthens pricing power across the oligopoly. On valuation, Micron’s normalized earnings imply roughly $48 EPS, supporting a fair value near $720 per share versus $377.58, implying ~90% upside. Combined with AI-driven secular demand, disciplined supply, and high-margin HBM exposure, Micron Technology presents a compelling asymmetric opportunity with strong rerating potential.

Additional catalysts include accelerating AI infrastructure buildouts, continued tightness in HBM supply, and improving pricing discipline across DRAM cycles, which together support sustained margin expansion and earnings upgrades. As hyperscaler demand scales and GPU memory intensity rises, Micron’s positioning within the memory oligopoly strengthens, reinforcing a durable re-rating path over time.

Previously, we covered a bullish thesis on Micron Technology (MU) by Oliver | MMMT Wealth in April 2025, which highlighted AI-driven memory demand, Amazon CapEx tailwinds, execution strength versus Samsung, and attractive valuation multiples. MU’s stock price has appreciated by approximately 540% since our coverage. Noesia’s Substack shares a similar view but emphasizes transformer KV-cache scaling, HBM oligopoly dynamics, and long-term pricing power across the memory cycle.