Is the stock market open today? Here’s how Fourth of July weekend affects trading hours.

People watch fireworks lighting up the night sky over the East River in New York City. – Getty Images

Saturday marks the 250th anniversary of when the Declaration of Independence was adopted, marking the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. So that means financial markets, and many businesses and services, will be observing the holiday the Friday before, on July 3.

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the 12 recognized federal holidays in the U.S., and has become one filled with parades, fireworks, concerts and other American flag-waving events.

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As in years past, the holiday brings with it plenty of closures. Here’s what you need to know about how schedules are impacted during the shortened work week and over the holiday weekend.

Is the stock market closed on Friday to observe the Fourth of July?

Yes, U.S. financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets, will be closed on Friday, July 3, the day before the Fourth of July holiday.

Regular trading will resume on Monday, July 7.

Cryptocurrency markets follow 24/7 trading, though, so they will not be impacted by the Fourth of July, or any federal holidays.

Are banks closed on the Fourth of July? What about the Friday before?

Yes, Americans should anticipate that banks will be closed on Saturday. Federal Reserve banks and their branches observe the holiday, and most commercial banks adhere to the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule.

But most banks are expected to remain open on Friday, although some locations may operate with modified schedules. Be sure to check your local branch to be sure.

Keep in mind that bank ATMs and banking apps will continue to operate as normal for you to withdraw, deposit or transfer money.

Is the post office open and delivering mail on the Fourth of July? Do UPS and FedEx deliver?

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver mail as usual on Friday, and post offices will remain open. They will be closed on Saturday for the Fourth, however.

FedEx FDX locations will have modified hours and service on Friday, and will be closed on Saturday. The company’s Custom Critical shipments and FedEx Logistics will operate normally on Friday, though.

UPS UPS store locations and its Domestic Ground, Air & International service will operate normally on Friday. Retail locations will be closed on Saturday, with some exceptions.