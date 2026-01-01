Israeli figure skater Mariia Seniuk in Olympic final

Contrary to warnings that representing Israel in the women’s singles may spark protests, 20-year-old Russian-born Mariia Seniuk nailed her short programme at the Milano-Cortina Games to advance to the free skate.

Seniuk, who was born in Moscow and began her career in Russia before competing for Israel in 2019, said she had “received some notifications” and was prepared for the possibility that she may not draw a uniform cheer.

A four-time national champion, Seniuk was given a warm reception by the crowd and scored 58.61 to qualify for the free skate in 22nd place. She carried Israel’s flag at the opening ceremony, where the country’s 10-member team drew scattered boos.

Israeli fans at the 2026 Olympics figure skating event. (credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

“I’m skating for Israel, and some of the people don’t support [it], but I really enjoyed the atmosphere today… it’s very, very special… you can just feel it,” she said.

“I felt the support… I’m very, very grateful to everyone, and especially to the people who were holding the flag,” she added.

Mariia Seniuk’s competition

Japan’s Ami Nakai grabbed a surprise lead after the short program, edging a field that produced a string of high-quality performances.

The 17-year-old landed a triple Axel in a spirited skate and posted a season-best 78.71 in her Olympic debut.

Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto was second with 77.23, while American Alysa Liu earned 76.59 to sit third heading into Thursday’s free skate, which will decide the medals.

Liu, the reigning world champion competing at her second Olympics, left the ice smiling after a confident skate marked by clean execution.

Liu, who retired in 2022 at age 16 before returning to competition with a new perspective, was unburdened by the weight of expectations on Tuesday.

“A medal? I don’t need a medal,” she told reporters. “I just need to be here, and I just need to be present, and I need people to see what I do next.”

Russian teenager Adeliia Petrosian, skating as a neutral athlete because Russians are banned from the Olympics following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, entered the event as a dark horse and set an early benchmark with a Michael Jackson-themed program.

Skating second among 29 competitors, she landed three triples to earn a career-best 72.89, a mark that kept her on top of the standings for more than two hours until she was usurped by Nakai. She eventually finished fifth and was in the mix for a medal.

Jewish spectators in Forum di Assago

A few Israeli flags, including a very large one, dotted the crowd at Milan’s Forum di Assago indoor arena, which traditionally hosts basketball games and big concerts.

Among them was a US couple, Phyllis and Steven Sheinman, who said they had travelled from Cortina, where they used the flag to support Jared Firestone, an American‑born skeleton racer known as the “Jewish Jet.”

Israelis AJ Edelman and Menachem Chen react after their 2-man bobsleigh event, in which they were eliminated with a 26th-place finish. (credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS, James Lang/Imagn Images)

The Sheinmans said their small group of friends, which included Firestone’s girlfriend, had been at the centre of the exchange with a pro‑Palestinian shop assistant in Cortina, which has been circulating on social media.

The Games organizers on Sunday said they had taken measures to preserve “a neutral, respectful and welcoming environment” at the Olympics by removing a staff member who had addressed a group of visitors with calls of “Free Palestine.”

“They removed the person and gave us a bodyguard. Everyone else was just so nice to us, so nice,” Phyllis Sheinman said.

Her feelings were echoed by 22-year-old Mia Drazin, who carried a large Israeli flag in the stands with her father and brother.

Drazin, who moved to Israel from Canada during the war in Gaza to work as a first medical responder, said she was worried about the reception she would get by walking into the arena with the flag.

“I was like, is someone going to beat me up? If people give me a bad look, I’m fine with that. Listen, I’m Israeli now, I’m tough,” she said.