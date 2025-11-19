Jake LaRavia is quietly forcing Dalton Knecht right off the Lakers

Dalton Knecht was quietly given a massive opportunity to turn things around in Los Angeles with LeBron James absent from the team. The second-year pro was bumped up and into the rotation, providing him with the minutes needed to make an impact.

That opening only grew larger when Gabe Vincent was injured. The Los Angeles Lakers needed floor spacing around their stars. Even after a shooting slump in the summer, Knecht still stood out as someone who could provide a lift in that department.

Time is quickly running out on the Lakers marksman to secure a permanent spot in the rotation. James is right around the corner from his season debut. The aging superstar should be ready to collect a healthy dose of minutes, given how much Los Angeles needs him, even after his injury.

Playing time is about to shrink for several players to adjust for that. When it does, Jake LaRavia’s presence on the roster will quickly serve to squeeze Knecht out of the rotation, and eventually, it could be off the team entirely.

Jake LaRavia’s two-way skill set trumps what Dalton Knecht has to offer

LaRavia has been up to par with what the Lakers envisioned when they made the call to bring him in at the start of free agency. The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings somehow could not see the difference-maker that the 24-year-old was ready to be.

LaRavia has enjoyed a healthy amount of minutes to start the year. The Lakers wing has even filled in among the starters when injuries made it a necessity, performing admirably in the process.

A strong season of scoring, shooting, and defense has been on display for LaRavia. There is no doubt that his role will be a stable and consistent one off the bench when the Lakers are inching back towards full health.

The ability to provide all of those elements reliably is something Knecht has never really been able to put together during his time in Los Angeles. The defensive side of the equation has always been the most troubling.

With Knecht being unable to truly flourish as a shooter with this group either, his case for stable playing time only worsens. There may still be matchups that require JJ Redick to look his way, but they will quickly become more sparse.

Granted, collecting DNPs will not exactly help the front office in boosting his trade value. In the search for a roster upgrade closer to the NBA trade deadline, Knecht stands out as a figure who will almost inevitably be on his way out.

Winning games is still priority number one in Los Angeles. James will help that once he returns. LaRavia already does. Knecht has his moments, but stacked up against the people ahead of him on the depth chart, there is a lot left to be desired.