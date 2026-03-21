Ja’Kobi Gillespie hometown, Tennessee basketball guard history in March Madness

March 20, 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is a senior guard for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team.

Gillespie, a Greeneville native, transferred to Tennessee for his senior season.

He previously played for Belmont and Maryland before joining his hometown team.

The All-SEC guard will lead the No. 6 seed Vols against No. 11 Miami of Ohio in the NCAA Tournament.

PHILADELPHIA − Ja’Kobi Gillespie transferred to Tennessee basketball to make a deep run in the Men’s NCAA Tournament with his hometown team.

Gillespie’s will get his first opportunity on March 20 (4:25 p.m. ET, TBS). The No. 6 seed Vols (22-11) begin March Madness against No. 11 Miami of Ohio (32-1) at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The senior guard had his best season of his collegiate career with the Vols and earned All-SEC accolades.

Here’s what you need to know about Tennessee basketball guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

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Where is Ja’Kobi Gillespie from?

Gillespie is from Greeneville, Tennessee.

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Where did Ja’Kobi Gillespie play in high school?

Gillespie went to Greenville High School. He led the Greene Devils to its first state championship victory in 2021, then repeated again in 2022. He was the 2022 Tennessee Mr. Basketball for Class 3A.

How tall is Ja’Kobi Gillespie?

Gillespie is 6-foot-1, 188 pounds.

How old is Ja’Kobi Gillespie?

Gillespie is 24 years old. He was born on March 10, 2004.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie stats for Tennessee basketball

Gillespie was an All-SEC guard and led Tennessee with 18 points and 5.5 assists. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Gillespie shot 40.7% from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range.

Where did Ja’Kobi Gillespie play before Tennessee basketball?

Gillespie committed to Belmont after graduating from high school. He chose basketball over Power Four football offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. He spent two years with the Bruins and became a consistent starter in his second season.

In 2024, Gillespie transferred to Maryland. He was the second-leading scorer behind future NBA lottery draft pick Derik Queen. Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Terrapins in their run to the Sweet 16.

Gillespie transferred to Tennessee for his senior season in 2025.

Wynton Jackson covers high school sports for Knox News. Email: wynton.jackson@knoxnews.com

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