James Patterson’s new podcast ‘Hungry Dogs’ debuts with Dolly Parton

James Patterson is a busy man – just this year, he’s published a book about fatherhood, a third political thriller with former President Bill Clinton, an investigation into the University of Idaho murders and a workplace habits guide. Weeks before thieves broke into the Louvre, he started promoting an upcoming jewelry heist novel, now ripped-from-the-headlines relevant.

And that’s just scratching the surface.

His next venture is a podcast, “Hungry Dogs,” which will feature conversations with prominent figures ranging from Dolly Parton to Harlan Coben to Matthew McConaughey. Episodes will air weekly starting Oct. 29 on all major podcast platforms and YouTube, USA TODAY is exclusively revealing.

Across genres and mediums, this mantra guides Patterson to pick up new projects: “My time here is short, what can I do most beautifully?” Patterson tells USA TODAY.

James Patterson launches ‘Hungry Dogs’ podcast

Patterson’s podcast is an extension of his Substack video series of the same name, inspired by Patterson’s grandmother. She was a staunch supporter of his writing, telling him, “Hungry dogs run faster.”

In the Diversion Audio podcast, Patterson plans conversations about sports, politics, personal stories and creative inspirations. Meeting his guests and having fun with them are the biggest perks, Patterson says.

The first two episodes feature Parton and B.J. Novak. Additional guests will include Kathy Bates, Stacey Abrams, Josh Gad and David Baldacci. Many of his guests have been past collaborators, like Parton, his cowriter on the 2022 novel “Run, Rose, Run.”

Patterson has fond memories of working with Parton on the novel. She gifted him a nickname (“Jimmy James”) and an inscribed guitar (“I will always love you”). She called him on his birthday and sang to him over the phone.

He met Novak at a restaurant when he went up to “The Office” writer and told him he loved his books, apologizing for bothering him. But then Novak told him he’d taken Patterson’s MasterClass. Patterson says he told Novak, “I want you to leave the restaurant. Go home, because you’re wasting your talent, you’re such a good writer.” When they reunited on the podcast, Patterson says Novak told him he kept Patterson’s encouragement written above his desk.

These are the kind of stories that come easily to Patterson when you talk to him. It’s a glimpse of the candid nature he’ll continue on his podcast.

Who is James Patterson’s dream guest on his podcast?

Patterson insists he doesn’t get starstruck, having bumped elbows with presidents and celebrities alike. But who would he give anything to have on his show?

“Putin,” he jokes. “Because he knows where all the bodies are buried.”

His real answer, he clarifies, is Pope Leo. He wants to chat hot dogs, Chicago and Villanova basketball.

“Hungry Dogs is about chasing inspiration wherever it leads,” said Scott Waxman, CEO of Diversion Audio, in a statement. “With the podcast, James Patterson is expanding the conversation – bringing in new voices, uncovering new stories, and, with (marketing firm) Gemini XIII’s expertise, building partnerships that will help the show grow and thrive.”

Clare Mulroy is USA TODAY’s Books Reporter, where she covers buzzy releases, chats with authors and dives into the culture of reading. Find her on Instagram, subscribe to our weekly Books newsletter or tell her what you’re reading at cmulroy@usatoday.com.