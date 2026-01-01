Jaÿ-Z will be one of the headliners at this year’s Roots Picnic

Last week, we learned that the Roots Picnic is moving to Belmont Plateau, a mile away from its recent home at the Mann Center. Now, we know who the name-in-lights Saturday night headliner is for the 20th edition of the festival.

It’s Jaÿ-Z.

The rapper and head of entertainment business powerhouse Roc Nation will perform with The Roots as the closing act on May 30, the first day of the two-day festival. The Roots has a history of playing as Jaÿ-Z’s backing band before, most notably on Jay-Z: Unplugged, the 2001 live album that was part of the “MTV Unplugged” series.

And who else is playing over the course of the Picnic, whose lineup last year included over 40 acts? That is not yet known.

Tuesday’s initial announcement includes only The Roots and Jaÿ-Z. Word on the rest of the festival, which is scheduled for May 30 and 31, is expected later this week.

In a news release, Roots manager Shawn Gee, who is the president of Live Nation Urban, which produces the festival and others around the country, said that booking Jaÿ-Z and bringing the festival to Belmont Plateau both represented the fulfillment of long-time goals for the Philadelphia hip-hop and The Tonight Show house band.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing Jaÿ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Gee said in the statement.

“After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger,” he said, thanking Parker, Parks and Recreation commissioner Susan Slawson, and Janelle Jones, the city’s director of the office of special events. “We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Jaÿ-Z, of course, is no stranger to large scale hip-hop festivals in Philadelphia. From 2012 to 2022, Roc Nation produced the Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend.

Jaÿ-Z curated the festival, headlined it in 2012 and 2017, and booked his wife, Beyoncé to play it in 2013 and 2015. The festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and resumed for two years. In 2023, it was planned with Lizzo and SZA as headliners and then abruptly cancelled a month ahead of time.

» READ MORE: The Roots Picnic announces move to the Belmont Plateau

Roc Nation has never announced that Made in America is over, but the festival did not take place in 2024 or 2025. Jaÿ-Z headlining the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia would certainly seem to be another sign that Made in America is gone for good.

Another burning question: What’s up with the two dots — a diacritic called an umlaut — over the “y” in Jaÿ-Z’s name?

The answer is: He started stylizing it that way on all of his branding earlier this year.

What that might mean is not entirely clear. However, this is an important anniversary year for the Brooklyn rapper born Shawn Carter.

His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was released 30 years ago, in 1996. That same year, he released the single “Dead Presidents” with his name stylized as Jaÿ-Z, which is how it was also written on the Reasonable Doubt album cover.

So, does that mean Jaÿ-Z is launching a Reasonable Doubt anniversary tour, with the Roots Picnic as his launching pad? Or will he be releasing a new album in 2026, which would be his first since 4:44 in 2017? Stay tuned for answers to those questions.

Tickets for the 2026 Roots Picnic go on sale Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at RootsPicnic.com.