Jayden Daniels excited for new OC David Blough

By / February 7, 2026

Feb. 6, 2026, 2:30 a.m. ET

After the Washington Commanders finished the 2025 season at 5-12, quarterback Jayden Daniels advocated for the return of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in 2026.

“I love working with Kliff,” Daniels said. “Me and him have a special relationship. We have kind of built that over the past two years.”

It didn’t matter, as head coach Dan Quinn had already determined he was going in another direction next season, moving on from Kingsbury on January 6 and promoting assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to replace him.

We haven’t heard from Daniels since Kingsbury’s departure, but he was in California for Super Bowl week and appeared on NBC’s Pro Football Talk, where he discussed the offensive coordinator change.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top