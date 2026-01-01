Dow crosses 50,000 mark, leading S&P 500, Nasdaq higher as Wall Street rebounds from rout

US stocks jumped on Friday, set to rebound from a weeklong tech bruising as Wall Street reassessed worries about the impact of AI disruption and the risks of hefty Big Tech spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the way higher, surging by about 2.2%, or more than 1,000 points, to climb ahead of the 50,000 level for the first time. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added about 2%, as the indexes bounced back from Thursday’s sharp closing losses and a week’s worth of selling pressure.

Wall Street is ending the week with a bounce back, as Big Tech CEOs and analysts brush aside concerns about the impact of new AI tools on legacy tech. The S&P 500 again turned positive for 2026, but the benchmark and the Nasdaq remain on track for weekly losses.

Some of tech’s biggest names led the charge. Nvidia (NVDA) surged over 7%, while Broadcom (AVGO) and Tesla (TSLA) posted sizable gains. Some tech gloom persisted as Amazon’s (AMZN) shares tumbled 7%. In its earnings, the major cloud provider outlined plans for a massive 2026 jump in spending to at least $200 billion, even as its forecast for operating income fell short.

The tentative risk-on tone extended beyond stocks, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed steadily back to above $68,000, having touched a 16-month low overnight. But the biggest cryptocurrency is still on track for its worst weekly performance since 2022 after wiping out all of its post-Trump election gains this week.

Strategy (MSTR), one of the companies most affected by the crypto slump, revealed a loss for the quarter. The results initially weighed on its stock, but shares were up over 13% on Friday as bitcoin revived and Strategy’s CEO played down concerns about debt-servicing risks.

Elsewhere, Stellantis (STLA) warned it will take a charge of over 22 billion euros ($26 billion) in a plan to scale back its EV push. Shares in the Jeep maker tanked over 20% on Wall Street and in Milan (STLAM.MI).

Looking ahead, the release of the closely watched January jobs report, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed to Wednesday next week. Fresh signs of trouble in the labor market emerged in recent days, as job openings sank to their lowest level since 2020 and layoff announcements surged.

