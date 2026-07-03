JD Vance Defends Iran War in Speech to Military Members

Vice President JD Vance, who has been criticized for championing the U.S. war against Iran despite his history of staunchly opposing foreign interventionism, on Wednesday defended President Trump’s effort to unwind the war through negotiation.

“Today, as I sit here, there are people in this country who want you to just keep going and keep going,” Mr. Vance told a gathering of active-duty military members at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, excoriating those who had tried to “attack the president of the United States for using the leverage that you gave him to engage in negotiation.”

“And why do we engage in negotiation?” he added. “Because of you. It’s not out of weakness, but it’s out of strength.”

Before becoming vice president, Mr. Vance, a former Marine who deployed to Iraq as a military journalist, was a fierce opponent of the United States’ “forever wars” who criticized the country’s leaders for embroiling the military in long overseas conflicts with shifting objectives. As vice president, he has struggled to reconcile that stance with Mr. Trump’s increasingly interventionist tendencies, particularly as he has been asked to defend the president’s decision to attack Iran to the public and at the negotiating table, where talks have failed to yield a final peace deal thus far.