Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken beats Costco, Consumer Reports says

Costco’s iconic $4.99 rotisserie chicken has earned a cult-like following among shoppers for years, but Consumer Reports says Sam’s Club now has the best bird in the warehouse club business.

After evaluating rotisserie chickens from 10 grocery chains, warehouse clubs and big-box retailers, Consumer Reports named Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken its top overall pick, edging out Costco’s Kirkland Signature bird.

According to Consumer Reports, tasters gave Sam’s Club the edge for its flavor, seasoning and juicy texture. Costco’s chicken also landed among the publication’s top picks, though reviewers found the seasoning to be less consistent between samples.

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The results may come as a surprise to Costco shoppers, whose devotion to the retailer’s rotisserie chicken has helped make the $4.99 bird one of the company’s signature products.

Costco has held the price steady for years despite inflation, using the popular item as one of its best-known value offerings and a draw for shoppers. The retailer’s loyal customers have even voiced frustration over seemingly minor changes to the product, including 2024’s switch from plastic clamshell containers to bags.

Consumer Reports did not publish a traditional first-through-10th ranking. Instead, it grouped the chickens into those it considered flavorful enough to serve on their own and those better suited for recipes such as soups, salads and sandwiches.

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Along with Sam’s Club and Costco, the top group included Stop & Shop, Walmart, Wegmans and Whole Foods Market. BJ’s Wholesale Club, Hannaford, ShopRite and The Fresh Market fell into the second category.

FOX Business has reached out to Costco and Sam’s Club for comment.

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The evaluation went beyond taste. Consumer Reports purchased between 10 and 13 chickens from each retailer across multiple store locations and shopping trips.

Researchers weighed each bird, compared sodium levels with nutrition labels, conducted blind taste tests and screened the meat and packaging for chemicals commonly associated with plastics.

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Among its findings, Consumer Reports said it detected no PFAS in any of the meat or packaging it tested. It also found that many chickens weighed more than the net weight listed on their labels, with Whole Foods’ birds averaging about a pound heavier than advertised, effectively lowering their per-pound cost.