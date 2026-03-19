Jennifer Aniston on 15-Minute Fitness Routine, Pvolve, On-Set Injury

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A back injury on set forced Jennifer Aniston to rethink her approach to fitness. While filming “Murder Mystery 2” in 2021 — where she reportedly injured her back during harness work — the actress was sidelined from the high-impact routines on which she’d long.

“I’m so accident-prone to begin with, but also the workouts that I had been doing are just too hard on the body,” Aniston tells Variety, reflecting on years of high-impact training. “Running, boxing, HIIT exercises — all of these.” What replaced it, she says, was something she stumbled into while recovering from the injury: the New York City-founded brand, Pvolve, a Pilates-like fitness method that uses controlled movements and resistance-based equipment (like bands, balls, and specialized trainers) to build strength and mobility, and stability. Aniston joined the company as a partner and investor in 2023.

“This is just a gentler workout that you can make as easy or hard as you want,” Aniston, who frequents the West Hollywood location, says. “And it’s ever-changing. I don’t think I’ve ever taken the same class twice.”

Now, she’s launching a new series of 15-minute arms and abs workouts (conceptualized alongside Pvolve’s Dani Colman), translating Aniston’s own time-strapped, lower-impact approach into an on-demand series designed for consistency over intensity. The results don’t announce themselves all at once: “It kind of sneaks up on you,” she laughs, recalling her first time at a Pvolve class. “I was dripping. I’m physically fit, and I was like, ‘What?’”

Below, Aniston talks to Variety about rethinking her relationship to exercise, the misconceptions around low-impact training and how she maintains her routine while filming — plus what’s ahead for the next season of “The Morning Show.”

I took my first Pvolve class last weekend and I heard people afterwards say that they thought it was so easy at the beginning but by the end they were dying.

It’s an incredible workout. It kind of sneaks up on you in that way. I remember the first time I did it — I just did 10 minutes, because you can curate your workouts — and I’d never done it before, and I was dripping. I’m physically fit, and I was like, ‘What?’

It gets into deep muscle, like those hidden little twitch muscles that are layered. When we work out, we’re usually working our bigger, more prominent muscles — our glutes, our abs, our hamstrings, our biceps — but it’s the little, teeny ones underneath. So that’s why I think there’s a level of toning that I feel just from the inside out that I hadn’t felt before. Plus, I haven’t hurt myself in years.

What is a common misconception about low-impact training that you often hear?

I think people think it’s too easy. People think, ‘Oh God, if it’s 15 minutes you’re never going to get the effects of what a good 45 minutes of sweating on a treadmill on an incline, or running, or any of the workouts that leave you breathless at the end.’ I mean, those are great, absolutely — but you can get great, impressive results and feel fantastic without the intensity. And the longevity of that is so much greater.

What do your workouts look like when you’re traveling for work, or on set?

Well, that’s why Dani and I came up with this little quickie series — because of that situation where I would only have such a short period of time. There are three pieces we chose, because there are so many you can choose from: the P band, the P ball and the P3 trainer.

You can literally get a solid ab and arm workout from those two pieces and get in a really good sweat in 15 minutes. Also, with the P3 trainer, no matter what — even if it’s more core or arms — you’re working your entire body because it covers all of the movements. You can get arms, legs, abs. I call it ‘around the world’ with the P3 trainer.

I feel like many people were first introduced to low-impact, quickie workouts during the pandemic when they couldn’t go to their regular workout classes or gyms. What was your go-to pandemic workout?

You’re right. I started doing FaceTimes with my trainers. That’s when Pvolve came about actually — my girlfriend discovered it during COVID. Her whole body changed, and I was like, ‘What on earth?’ She said, ‘I found this workout called Pvolve,’ which I then started to do after I shot the movie and came back with a back injury.

She said, ‘You’ve got to try this workout, because you can work around your injury and strengthen everything around it. It’ll expedite the healing.’ So that’s kind of where it started — an injury, COVID, and the lack of accessibility to be going to class or having trainers come here.

What’s your post-workout meal or snack?

Honestly, I’m not starving after a workout, but I usually go for some form of protein. I always have something pre-made in the fridge so I have access to fruits, vegetables, cut-up vegetables, or chicken salad, or some grilled piece of chicken that’s just in there. So I can have something quick on the go — a little protein. Sometimes I do a little peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is essential in any proteins. Peanut butter and almond butter on a rice cake.

Lastly, I have to ask about “The Morning Show.” We’re living through one of the craziest news cycles, how is that influencing the storylines for this new season?

We start [filming] next week by the way. It’s as exciting as it is in real time — you just never know what you’re going to wake up to. There’s definitely always changes [to the script] because as you know, the news cycle is different every five seconds, let alone five days. So it’s definitely always in motion.

It’s really wild to be part of a show that you can’t turn off. The news — there’s no break, no mental checkout. But it’s going to be good, that I can guarantee you.