Jennifer Garner enjoys rare outing with boyfriend after awkward reunion with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner reunited with her boyfriend, John Miller, in a rare sighting of the private businessman.

The couple was seen exchanging Christmas presents by their cars in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” actress dressed casually in a grey sweater with black leggings and white sneakers for the gift exchange.

Miller, 47, donned a tan sweater over his button-down shirt and a pair blue jeans. He accessorized the outfit with brown leather Chelsea boots.

The sighting comes shortly after Garner, 53, was spotted at the theater with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — just hours after he went on a Christmas shopping trip with his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck, also 53, were joined by their 16-year-old child, Seraphina, as they went to watch “Stereophonic” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Photos appeared to show the party of three arriving and leaving the venue together as a family.

However, the teenager — who reportedly goes by the name Fin — was joined by a friend for the excursion.

Just hours earlier, Affleck was caught spending time with Lopez and his 13-year-old son, Samuel, whom he also shares with Garner.

Photos showed the party of three grabbing lunch at Farmshop in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles before doing some high-end shopping at Sezane and Doen.

The “Hustlers” actress, 56, arrived and left separately from the father-son duo.

Earlier this month, Affleck and his exes were spotted making a family appearance to support both Lopez’s child Emme and Seraphina, as they starred in a play together.

The songstress was accompanied by her manager Benny Medina and her mother, Guadalupe, and was pictured chatting with other parents and kids.

The two families did not appear to interact with each other outside of the Los Angeles playhouse.