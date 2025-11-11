Jennifer Garner’s Return in Apple TV’s Suspense Thriller After Three-Year Wait Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Jennifer Garner’s hit Apple TV mystery thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me, made its debut in 2023.

Garner captivated fans as Hannah Hall, a woman who “forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”

That year, she appeared in a handful of other projects, like the TV series Party Down and the Netflix film The Family Switch, reviving her role as Elektra in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

With no projects premiering in 2025, her return to the screen in 2026 is highly anticipated, as The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 is slated for release on February 20.

If you’ve been missing Garner on the screen, you’re not alone, as the premiere date, along with sneak peek photos, which find Hannah in Paris, have brought plenty of joy to fans.

“The past always finds its way home,” the Apple TV post caption read, adding, “Jennifer Garner returns in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, premiering February 20 on Apple TV.”

“You know I’m thrilled!” Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, expressed, as Reese Witherspoon’s book club supported, writing, “Cannot wait for Season 2! ✨”

Many fans echoed that very excitement following the long wait, with one writing, “OH MY GOD FINALLYYY IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONEEE,” as another stated, “having jen back on my screen as hannah oh im so happy !!!! 😭”

“Omg, how long I have waited for this series, I am super excited,” someone else emphasized, with more noting, “WHAAAAT?! season 2?! oh man i’m so ready for this now !!! 😮,” as another joked, “Jennifer in Paris,” a play on Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Many others, however, still have plenty of love for another one of Garner’s earlier projects, Alias, which spanned 2001 through 2005, commenting, “Why did I instantly hope this was Alias 😢😍.”

“For a second I was like… Syd is that you?” someone else exclaimed, as another fan echoed, “Not me thinking an Alias reboot with “the past always finds its way home'” and a third added, “For a second I thought ALIAS was back! ❤️.”

At least we know there’s interest if Garner ever wants to revist Sydney Bristow.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on season 1 of The Last Thing He Told Me, which also stars AngourieRice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Aisha Tyler, and is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, on Apple TV.

