Jensen Huang Says It Won’t Matter What You Study in the Age of AI

Parents shouldn’t obsess over what their kids study in the era of artificial intelligence, said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“I think that it won’t matter. All the things that used to matter are still things that are going to matter in the future,” Huang told Singapore’s Channel NewsAsia on Monday.

Instead of chasing AI-proof subjects, students should focus on using AI to deepen their learning and improve their craft, Huang said.

The Nvidia chief pointed to journalism, storytelling, the arts, and design as examples of fields that will remain valuable even as AI becomes more powerful. He pointed out the best interviewers are not just well prepared, but able to stay present, listen closely, and respond dynamically in the moment.

“The ability to tell a story for an audience will remain just as important in the future as it is today,” Huang said.

The Nvidia chief also referenced the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi,” or the beauty of imperfection, suggesting that uniquely human qualities could become even more prized in an AI-saturated world.

“Whatever you decide is your passion, the only one thing that you have to do is to make sure that you ask yourself: How can AI help elevate my learning, my craft, my purpose?” he said.

Huang is the latest business leader to weigh in on how AI could reshape education and work.

Earlier this month, futurist and entrepreneur Peter Diamandis told Business Insider that kids will need qualities such as curiosity, purpose, and adaptability to succeed in the AI era.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and entrepreneur-turned-professor Scott Galloway said on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast that parents should focus on helping children develop durable human skills such as storytelling, communication, and relationship-building.

Huang echoed those themes, arguing that while AI would automate parts of many jobs, it would also push people toward higher-level work requiring judgment and creativity.

“A job is like a basket of tasks,” he told CNA. “Many of those tasks will be automated. And my sense is that as a result of automation, we can focus on the harder parts of our work.”

Huang also pushed back on concerns that widespread AI use could make people less intelligent or lazier thinkers.

Drawing comparisons to the rise of personal computers, the internet, and smartphones, Huang argued that previous waves of technology increased human ambition rather than diminishing it.

“Do we find ourselves busier or less busy? I think the answer is we found ourselves busier,” Huang said.