Jerry O’Connell says wife Rebecca Romijn, daughters ‘became physical’ with him after he criticized Kamala Harris’ loss

Key Points

Jerry O’Conell recalled how a discussion about the 2024 election results between his wife Rebecca Romijn and his daughters became “physical.”

“They were they were filled with rage,” he told Bill Maher.

The actor was supportive of Harris, along with Joe Biden when he was in office.

A misunderstanding between Jerry O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn and teen daughters got physical.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of the Club Random With Bill Maher podcast, the Stand by Me actor opened up about how commenting on the 2024 presidential election caused a minor fight in his family.

Before diving into the incident, O’Connell wondered aloud, “If I say this, will I stay married?” But he continued.

“The night of the election, this third one, third election. Everyone knows what I’m talking about here. I was watching late at night the returns and I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think [Donald] Trump was going to win. I live in California. I didn’t think he was going to win from what I was hearing,” he said.

“I said something along the lines of ‘there was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.’ I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spitballing ideas,” continued O’Connell, referring to Kamala Harris’ late entry into the presidential race after Joe Biden dropped out in July 2024. “It was a shock.”

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell in 2025

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Romijn and their twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, who are now 17, meanwhile, “without saying anything, became physical” with the actor, not understanding his tone and delivery, O’Connell said. “They were they were filled with rage.”

“Yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke that they would, um, they’d become very angry with me, you know,” he added.

Bill Maher offered his perspective on handling circumstances like that. “Whatever household situation I’m in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I’m sorry. We’ll have to work that out.

“But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f— up,” he continued. “This is what you were dealing with when you were a child. Just sit there and don’t say anything. Sit on your hands.”

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O’Connell supported Harris during the 2024 presidential election. He attended an event in late July at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Following the election results that November, O’Connell posted a picture of an exhausted Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher from Murder, She Wrote, appearing to react to Harris’ loss.

The year before, at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, O’Connell and Romijn spoke to PEOPLE about Biden’s age at the time being an asset.

“The older you get the wiser you get, as I am learning in my older years. With age comes wisdom,” Romijn said, while O’Connell added, “You get older, you get wiser. We’re big fans. He’s doing a great job.”

Watch Jerry O’Connell’s full conversation with Bill Maher on Club Random With Bill Maher here.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly