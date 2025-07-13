Jason Kelce Calls Travis Kelce His ‘Best Friend on the Planet’

Jason Kelce shared some heartwarming particulars about his relationship together with his brother and “New Heights” podcast cohost Travis Kelce.

“Travis and I’ve been shut for a very long time,” Jason, 37, advised reporters on the American Century Championship golf match on Saturday, July 12, by way of Starcade Media. “Now with the [“New Heights”] podcast, we discuss to one another greater than we ever have.”

The Kelce brothers have been joined by their dad, Ed Kelce, on the annual movie star golf match in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. In between places, Jason chatted about how launching “New Heights” with Travis, 35, in 2022 introduced them nearer than ever.

“We liked one another rising up. We nonetheless love one another,” he mentioned. “Now it’s extra like peer to look, whereas rising up, being the older brother, it was a bit of bit completely different.”

Jason added, “Now, he’s my finest pal on the planet. We get to speak as soon as per week and our households are shut.”

The previous Philadelphia Eagles middle credited his little bro with being “a fantastic uncle.” (Jason and his spouse Kylie Kelce share 4 daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 3 months.)

“I feel we attempt to share the correct amount on the web, the viral moments and whatnot,” he added. “However you additionally attempt to maintain among the stuff personal. … We’re a household that loves one another, we love being round one another, and it’s good to take a seat down and discuss as soon as per week.”

Earlier this week, Jason confirmed that “New Heights” would quickly be taking its normal seasonal break so Travis might focus on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ coaching camp.

“We’ve come to the top of the highway,” Jason advised listeners. “Travis goes to coaching camp as you all know. Each time coaching camp begins, we take a hiatus from the pod, as a result of it’s practically not possible to do a podcast whereas any person’s in coaching camp.”

“New Heights” will conclude its third season on July 23, although Jason has confirmed there are a number of pretaped episodes with particular visitors that will probably be launched in the course of the podcast’s hiatus.

Elsewhere, Jason has been very supportive of Travis’ whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift, together with mentioning on the “Fitz & Whit” podcast in February that he’d seen “staggering” modifications in his sibling for the reason that highly-publicized relationship began.

“One of many issues I like a lot about Travis is that he by no means grew up,” Jason joked, earlier than clarifying: “It’s altering. I feel typically you get folks in your life that possibly get that out of you and that’s an excellent factor.”

The NFL star went on, “Trav, he’s rising up. He’s nonetheless received, although, that youthful enthusiasm. I feel he’ll all the time have that. It’s simply a part of his character. … Anybody that’s ever met Trav, you’ll be able to’t however simply love the man. He’s a free spirit in the very best method.”

The Kelces are recognized to chop unfastened outdoors of the podcast studio, with Travis and Jason having most not too long ago impressed their followers with a karaoke model of Bob Seger’s “Outdated Time Rock and Roll” on the kickoff occasion for the American Century Championship match on Thursday, July 10.

The golf occasion has been held in Lake Tahoe since 1990. Members in earlier years have included Jack Wagner, Steph Curry and Alfonso Ribeiro, whereas this 12 months’s match options the Kelces competing towards Josh Allen, Rob McElhenney and extra.