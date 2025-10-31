Jimmy Connors Gets Honest on Alexander Zverev Missing a Grand Slam From His Trophy Cabinet Despite Winning ‘95% of Everything’

American tennis legend Jimmy Connors recently shared his unfiltered thoughts on what’s holding World No. 3 Alexander Zverev back from greatness. While the German star is currently competing at the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, Connors believes that unless Zverev changes his mindset and work ethic, a Grand Slam title will remain just out of reach.

So, what exactly does one of the sport’s most tenacious competitors think the current number three needs to do?

What Advice Has Jimmy Connors Given to Alexander Zverev?

On a recent episode of the “Advantage Connors Podcast,” the iconic American offered his perspective on Alexander Zverev’s career. Connors, who amassed 109 singles titles including eight majors, advised that if the German wants to capture a Grand Slam finally, he must train harder and sharpen his competitive mentality to make it happen.

While analyzing Zverev’s career, Connors didn’t hold back, giving blunt counsel about what it takes to win at the highest level. He added, “He is ranked number three, he is in the top five, I’m sure he’s making a ton of dough. He has got 95% of everything he wants, but a Grand Slam. To make that last little push, he is going to have to really put his mind to it and sacrifice a little bit to push himself that little extra.”

Connors also commented on the challenges modern athletes face when striving for the next level of success. “I get it. It’s sometimes tough to do, when you look up and you are the third-best player in the world and you get all the accolades and people are following you on social media,” he continued. “But when you hang up the racket, you are going to look back and say ‘I won a few tournaments, but I never won a Grand Slam.’”

The Hall of Famer, Jimmy Connors, co-hosts the podcast with his son, Brett Connors, who is a producer for the Tennis Channel. Brett shares a deep appreciation for the game, having played tennis until he was 13 before pursuing golf in college, which was cut short by a wrist injury.

Following his run in Paris, Zverev will head to Turin, Italy, for the ATP Finals, scheduled for November 9 to 16, 2025, at the Inalpi Arena. There, the Hamburg native will compete against a stacked field that includes Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and American stars Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, with two spots still up for grabs.

After defeating Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the round of 32 at the Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev is now set to face the World No. 15, Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, in the next round.