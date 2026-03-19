Joelinton lifts lid on ‘extra special’ Newcastle United sight and delivers take on Nick Woltemade

The South American star is confident that Newcastle United’s trip to Barca can be extra special for all the right reasons

Newcastle United assistant head coach Jason Tindall and Joelinton (Image: Elmir Karimov/Shutterstock)

Newcastle United midfield enforcer Joelinton is hoping that he enjoys his Barcelona experience a little more than recent trips to Catalonia tomorrow night.

The Toon star is no stranger to the city, having jetted to and from Barca from Tyneside to see a specialist for injury issues in the last couple of years. He was there in January after being told a groin injury needed a painkilling injection to get him back on track after a winter lay off.

But after playing his part in recent big victories over the likes of Man United and Chelsea, it is time to head to the Nou Camp with the Magpies’ biggest ever European pay day in prospect. Victory would put them into the last eight of this competition for the first time ever and earn them £10m taking their tally of prize money beyond the £60m mark for the season so far.

The Brazil international said: “I have been to Barcelona a few times in the last few seasons for injections, but I am happy to be there to play this time!

“I hope we can go to the Nou Camp and perform well. We have confidence and the belief to go through. To be fair, the last few games we have been playing much better and picked up points against Chelsea and Man United.

“We held Barcelona too and we have more and more confidence each game now. If we keep pushing and trying we can still achieve our goals this season.”

La Rambla is already flooded with black and white shirts with 10,000 Toon fans here for the big game – with 7,000 here for the ride without tickets.

Joelinton said: “It is something we always expect but this will be extra special. To see 10,000 Geordies in Barcelona is incredible.

“They will be very important for us. I hope we can deliver a good performance for them.

“I hope it is a good trip for everyone. We hope they enjoy it and we enjoy with them too. If we give our best we can give them a result.”

Newcastle arrive in Barcelona in fine spirits after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. Joelinton came on as a substitute to help cement the Magpies’ first victory against the Blues away from home since 2012.

Joelinton said: “It was a massive win away from home. We got a clean sheet, and there were a lot of positives to take, we showed a great mentality to get the three points.

“We’re very happy with everything. Going to Chelsea has never been easy and it was my first time to win there. So it is a great feeling. We have had difficult games here but we got over the line and took the win. The guys that came in did a great job and worked hard for the team, showing that great mentality.”

It remains to be seen whether Joelinton starts alongside Nick Woltemade in midfield at the Nou Camp. The German international is being used in the engine room and Joelinton is happy whether he plays with him in the middle or sees him pushed into his original striker slot.

The Brazilian enforcer said: “Every time Nick has played there he had done well. I think he has proved every game he has played that he is prepared to give everything to the team wherever he plays.

“It’s a great thing to see his commitment but hopefully he can continue to improve. If he keeps playing well it can only be a great thing for us.”

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