Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Talk New Play, Friendship

By / March 27, 2026

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Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sit down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about their new Broadway play called “Dog Day Afternoon” that is based on the 1975 movie about a bank heist that goes wrong. They also talk about how their friendship began, the fifth season of “The Bear,” upcoming projects together and more.March 27, 2026

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  • UP NEXT

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    00:45

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    06:25

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Jamaican Pride, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ More

    05:37

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph and Shaggy Play ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Game on TODAY

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  • Jenna and Sheinelle Explore Sights, Food, More in Jamaica

    04:12

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    08:06

  • Jennifer Jason Leigh Talks New Horror Series, Superstitions, More

    04:50

  • Amanda Peet Talks ‘Fantasy Life’ Film, Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    05:05

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    03:39

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    02:22

  • Heather Graham Talks Fight Scenes in ‘They Will Kill You’

    04:51

  • Is OK to Have a Spring Break Fling? Jenna and Sheinelle Weigh In

    02:32

  • Patricia Arquette Talks Sinister Role in ‘They Will Kill You’

    04:43

  • Amy Poehler’s Parents Book Steve Carell for Her Podcast

    00:53

  • Mets Legend Keith Hernandez Reveals ‘Seinfeld’ Residuals

    01:27

  • NBC’s Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth Nominated for Sports Emmys

    00:53

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