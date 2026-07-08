Jubilee Leaked for Marvel Rivals Season 9 Before Official Reveal

Jubilee is coming to Marvel Rivals before NetEase even had the chance to say so. Dataminers have pulled ability descriptions and role classifications from the game files ahead of Season 9’s launch on July 10, 2026, giving the community its first real look at how the X-Men’s resident fireworks queen will actually play.

A Strategist role that surprises everyone

Here’s the thing: Jubilee is classified as a Strategist in the leaked data, not a Duelist. That’s going to raise eyebrows. Her entire comic identity is built around explosive plasmoid energy, the kind of flashy, high-damage output that screams Duelist on paper. But Marvel Rivals already has a Duelist roster that’s crowded enough to make queue times feel like a waiting room, so the Strategist slot actually makes a lot of sense from a design standpoint.

The key here is that NetEase has consistently shown a willingness to reframe characters away from their obvious comic archetypes. Cloak and Dagger, Loki, and others have all landed in roles that initially surprised fans before clicking into place once players got their hands on the kit. Jubilee looks like the next example of that design philosophy.

The Hood rounds out the Season 9 roster

Jubilee isn’t arriving alone. The Hood is expected to join as the season’s second hero, slotting into the Vanguard role. Leaked ability descriptions point to a kit built around clone mechanics, which could make him one of the more disorienting tanks to play against. His magical cape survivability feeds naturally into the Vanguard classification, and story details tied to the Age of Apocalypse arc position him as a major opponent to Apocalypse himself.

Season 9 launches with the game’s 52nd playable character on day one, with the second hero expected to arrive during the Season 9.5 mid-season update roughly four weeks later. Which hero drops first hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

tip Season 9 goes live July 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM UTC. Expect servers to reopen around 11 AM to 12 PM UTC after maintenance.

Age of Apocalypse sets the stage

The seasonal storyline leans into Marvel’s alternate-timeline Age of Apocalypse arc, a villain-centric narrative that the game has been seeding through Season 8.5’s Gallery Cards. Those cards described two incoming characters without naming them directly, and the leaked profiles for Jubilee and The Hood match those descriptions closely enough to remove most doubt.

A new map tied to an ancient Egyptian location referenced internally as Thebes has also surfaced in datamined files. Given the season’s Egyptian mythology thread, a playable version of that map feels likely, though no mode assignment has been confirmed.

What the official reveal should clarify

A full Season 9 trailer and Dev Vision video from NetEase are expected imminently, with July 7 or 8 flagged as the likely window. That’s when ability specifics, Battle Pass details, and full patch notes should land officially. The leak gives a solid framework, but actual cooldown values, ultimate descriptions, and team-up interactions are still unknown.

For players who want to get up to speed on what’s already live, the Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 guide covers everything currently in the game, including the 18v18 mode and the free skins available through the summer event.

Pro tip: if Jubilee does land as a Strategist, expect her to be one of the more aggressive support picks in the game. Her pyrotechnic kit likely translates into zone control or burst healing tied to explosive energy, rather than the passive sustain style of someone like Mantis. That distinction will matter a lot for team composition once Season 9 goes live.