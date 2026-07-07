India vs England 3rd T20I 2026 live scorecard, toss winner, weather, winning probability, result and highlights from Nottingham originally appeared on Cricket News. Add Cricket News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

KEY MATCH DETAILS: (India vs England 3rd T20I)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham



Toss result: India have won the toss and have opted to field

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (India), Willow TV (USA, Canada), Sky Sports (UK, England)

Umpires and match officials: Martin Saggers, Russell Warren (Umpires), Mike Burns (TV umpire), Graham Lloyd (Reserve umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee).



Player of the Match: TBD

India vs England 3rd T20I live match Scorecard

Follow along with the latest live scorecard here as the match unfolds, or click here for key text commentary updates from the action.

India vs England 3rd T20I 2026 Live Score Updates

Hello everyone, and welcome to the live blog for the India vs England 3rd T20I 2026 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

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India will be aiming to bounce back after going down 1-0 in the series in the second match last week. Shreyas Iyer’s journey as Indian captain has gone off to a nightmare start as he became the rare Indian skipper to go winless in his first four international T20I matches as the leader.

England batting updates

Jos Buttler is taking on the Indian bowlers and he has raced to 36 runs from 21 balls.

Prince Yadav strikes, and Buttler is castled. Indians get a much-needed wicket.

Toss result: India have won the toss and have opted to field

India vs England 3rd T20I: Win Probability

Team Win percentage India 55% England 45%

India vs England 3rd T20I 2026: Playing XI

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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Englandplaying XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

England vs India 3rd T20I weather forecast: Rain chances in Nottingham

The chances of rain in Nottingham on Tuesday are less than 4%. The game is expected to take place without major interruptions.

Hourly forecast (local time):

2:00 PM (IST: 6:30 PM): 24°C (4% chance of rain)

3:00 PM (IST: 7:30 PM): 24°C (4% chance of rain)

4:00 PM (IST: 8:30 PM): 25°C (4% chance of rain)

5:00 PM (IST: 9:30 PM): 24°C (4% chance of rain)

6:00 PM (IST: 10:30 PM): 24°C (4% chance of rain)

7:00 PM (IST: 11:30 PM): 22°C (3% chance of rain)

8:00 PM (IST: 12:30 AM): 22°C (3% chance of rain)

9:00 PM (IST: 1:30 AM): 20°C (3% chance of rain)

10:00 PM (IST: 2:30 AM): 19°C (3% chance of rain)

Key highlights and reactions: India vs England 3rd T20I

India vs England T20I 2026 series schedule

Date Match Venue Start Time (Local) Start Time (IST) July 1, 2026 1st T20I Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (Durham): Match called off. 5:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. July 4, 2026 2nd T20I Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England win by 4 Wickets 2:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. July 7, 2026 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 5:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. July 9, 2026 4th T20I County Ground (Seat Unique Stadium), Bristol 5:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. July 11, 2026 5th T20I The Rose Bowl (Utilita Bowl), Southampton 2:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

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