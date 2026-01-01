Judge blocks Trump White House ballroom project for now

Architect Shalom Baranes shows elevation drawings for a new $400 million ballroom at the White House to members of the National Capital Planning Commission on Jan. 8, 2026 in Washington, DC.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday blocked, for now, the construction of the new White House ballroom, which President Donald Trump has heavily touted.

District Court Judge Richard Leon, in his order, said construction of the planned $400 million ballroom “must stop” because no law “comes close” to giving Trump legal authority to build such a structure at the White House without authorization by Congress.

Leon said that the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States, which had sued Trump to halt the project, was likely to prevail in the case.

The judge enjoined Trump administration officials and the Executive Officer of the President, “from taking any action in furtherance of the physical development of the proposed ballroom at the former site of the East Wing of the White House.”

Leon said the order would take effect within 14 days. The delay gives Trump time to appeal the order.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment by CNBC about Leon’s order.

The ruling comes months after the East Wing was demolished to make way for the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom, whose cost is meant to be covered by donations from businesses and other private donors.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner,” Leon wrote in a memorandum opinion explaining his ruling.

“President Trump claims that Congress has given him authority in existing statutes to construct his East Wing ballroom project and to do it with private funds,” the judge wrote.

“The plaintiff, the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States … claims the President has no such authority under existing statutes and that a preliminary injunction is necessary to avoid irreparable harm.”

“I have concluded that the National Trust is likely to succeed on the merits because no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have,” Leon wrote. “As such, I must therefore GRANT the National Trust’s Motion for a Preliminary Injunction, and the ballroom construction project must stop until Congress authorizes its completion.”

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