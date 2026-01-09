Judge Grants Producer Some Discovery in Fighting Rebel Wilson Motion

By / January 9, 2026

A judge has granted a motion for partial discovery by one of three producers of Rebel Wilson’s film “The Deb” who are suing her for defamation, which the producer can now use in challenging the Australian actress’ dismissal motion.

Wilson opposed Amanda Ghost’s bid for discovery, arguing through her attorneys’ court papers that Wilson’s anti-SLAPP motion put an automatic hold on discovery until the motion was ruled upon. But in his Thursday ruling, Judge Thomas D. Long ruled that Ghost was entitled to some discovery in the interim.

Ghost has filed a separate defamation action in addition to the one she and fellow producers Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden originally brought against Wilson in Los Angeles Superior Court in July 2024 after Wilson allegedly told her 11 million Instagram followers that the producers of the film had engaged in theft, bullying and sexual misconduct. “The Deb” is a 2024 film that was Wilson’s directorial debut.

