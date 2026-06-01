Juneteenth in Pensacola features festivals, food, art, entertainment

June 1, 2026, 4:06 a.m. CT

Americans celebrate their freedoms and liberty twice each summer.

On July 4, we’ll celebrate as a people 250 years as a nation, a nation forged with a promise of liberty and justice for all.

On Juneteenth − June 19 − we celebrate the realization of that promise by commemorating the day when the last of a once-enslaved people finally found out there were now a free people.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation ending legal slavery in the United States, but news traveled slowly in those days, and even when the news arrived, it was hard to enforce the end of slavery without federal protection.

It was more than two years later, on June 19, 1865, when Union. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, a legal decree which announced that all enslaved people in Texas were free, a decree enforced by Granger and his troops.

It was the beginning of a new era in America.

“Those people on the farms and the plantations, they learned that if they have to work, now they’re going to have to pay you,” said Pensacola attorney Aaron Watson and founder of the Watson Firm. “I can only imagine that experience, to realize you’re no longer a slave. It’s a cause for celebration.”

In Texas, what was initially called “Jubilee Day” was first observed a year after that liberation when former enslaved people gathered to celebrate the new era of freedom. Celebrations in Texas continued throughout the years, and in 2021 Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

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In Pensacola, there are various events commemorating Juneteenth, some even starting a few days earlier.

Aaron Watson and his wife, Kimberly Watson, through their own Watson Family Foundation, will host the fifth annual Juneteenth “A Family Reunion for the Culture” celebration from noon to 6 p.m. June 13 at Museum Plaza, 300 S. Tarragona St. The free event will feature live entertainment and presentations, a sweet potato pie contest, domino and spades tournaments, line dancing, an award ceremony, games, vendors, food trucks and more.

A highlight will be the food. The event will feature a whole hog celebration featuring just that, a smoked whole hog that will be the centerpiece of the Juneteenth feast. Whole hog celebrations have a rich tradition in African American culture, and Pensacola educator, author and community leader Mamie Hixon will host a whole hog presentation discussing the significance of the tradition.

Performers at the event include headliner Unfazed Show & Band, a group from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as well as spoken word artists Abena and Haze Da Poet, vocalist Ethan Middleton, Polimbatree, who is an African drum and dance performer, and more. Details: watsonfamilyfoundation.com.

Why June 13 instead of June 19? Kimberly Watson, president of the Watson Family Foundation, said that since Juneteenth always falls on a different day each year, she and her husband wanted to provide an opportunity for celebration on a Saturday, since many folks have to work on Friday, despite the holiday. In 2027, Juneteenth will fall on a Saturday.

It was Kimberly Watson’s idea to have a Pensacola celebration in 2021.

“It’s about celebrating freedom, the emancipation and Black culture,” she said. “It’s important to share it with the community so everyone can be part of it.”

That’s just one of the events commemorating Juneteenth in Pensacola in 2026.

Other events include: