PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR ABC NEWS’ ‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’ AND ‘GMA3,’ JUNE 1-6

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning “Good Morning America” and Emmy Award-nominated “GMA3” during the week of June 1-6. “Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program airing Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) and Saturday-Sunday mornings (check local listings) on ABC. “GMA3” is a one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer for both programs.

Highlights of the week include the following (subject to change):

“Good Morning America”

Monday, June 1 — Actor Tony Hale (“Toy Story 5”); singer-songwriter Barry Manilow sits down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly; a performance from the cast of Broadway’s “Ragtime”; GMA Out Loud: a performance from Pride Salsa; Deals & Steals with fashion designers Jason Wu, Christian Siriano and ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 2 — Actors Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans (“Scary Movie 6”); head coach Deion Sanders; the bakers behind the viral “dot cakes”; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 3 — Actors Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells discuss the 15th anniversary of “The Book of Mormon”; a performance from singer-songwriter Carín León; registered dietitian and bestselling author of “SpiceRack,” Rachel Beller; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 4 — Actor and musician Nick Jonas (“Power Ballad”); actress Sherry Cola (“Camp Rock 3”); television host Antoni Porowski (“Best of the World”); Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 5 — TV host Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”); professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough; musicians Sting and Shaggy discuss “The Last Ship” and perform; 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oklahoma; The Right Stuff series with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, June 6— “GMA” June Book Club pick author Annabel Monaghan (“Dolly All the Time”); ABC Secret Savings; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

“GMA3”

Monday, June 1 — Actor Tony Hale (“Toy Story 5”); singer-songwriter Barry Manilow sits down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly; Deals & Steals with fashion designers Jason Wu, Christian Siriano and ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 2 — Dr. Gillian Goddard (“The Hormone Loop”); the bakers behind the viral “dot cakes”; ABC Secret Savings with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, June 3 — A performance from singer-songwriter Carín León; registered dietitian and bestselling author of “SpiceRack,” Rachel Beller; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 4 — Actress Sherry Cola (“Camp Rock 3”); “GMA” YA June Book Club pick author; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 5 — TV host Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”); professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough; actors Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker (“Alice and Steve”); 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oklahoma; The Right Stuff series with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

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