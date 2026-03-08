Justin Bieber and wife Hailey pack on the PDA in LA after ‘surprise’ pregnancy reveal

One less hungry girl.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted packing on the PDA while stepping out in Beverly Hills, Calif., for lunch on Friday.
The couple exited South Beverly Grill, with the pop star holding onto the Rhode founder’s waist as they walked down the street.
Justin, 32, donned jean shorts, slippers, a green hoodie and sunglasses while Hailey, 29, opted for a black knit sweater, matching skirt and black leather mules.
Their outing comes on the heels of the model revealing that her pregnancy with her and Justin’s son, Jack, was a surprise.
Doctors previously warned Hailey that she could have trouble conceiving.
“I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. [Thaïs Aliabadi] kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,’” the cover star shared on the “She MD” podcast earlier this week.
Hailey explained to co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and Aliabadi, her doctor, how she was told she would need a “small surgery” before she decided to start a family with her husband, whom she tied the knot with in 2018.
“I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant,” the businesswoman explained. “It was a surprise.”
Aliabadi reflected on finding out, recalling, “She’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And I’m like, ‘No!”
Despite the medical professional’s worries, Hailey explained that as Jack grew inside her belly, her septum started expanding, saying, “Everything was opening and doing what it needed to do, luckily.”
Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child into the world in August 2024.
In the years since, the duo has shied away from sharing their son’s face online.
However, while on the podcast, Aliabadi took a moment to gush over Hailey’s abilities as a mom.
“She’s so involved, and you’re such an amazing mom,” she told her patient.
As Hailey put it, “I always wanted to be a mom. I was grabbing people’s babies, burping them. I always, always felt like a little mom and always wanted to be a mom.”