Justin Gaethje set to go up against Khabib Nurmagomedov again after confirming title fight coach role

Follow us on Google Discover

It appears that Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in opposite corners on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje in 2020 to defend and unify the lightweight title before announcing his retirement inside the Octagon.

‘The Eagle’ made the decision to transition into a coaching role following the passing of his father, with Gaethje believing that no one would’ve beaten Nurmagomedov on that night.

Ahead of taking on a rare role, ‘The Highlight’ will be hoping that the same can’t be said for his former opponent’s cousin at PFL New York.

Who is the greatest lightweight in UFC history? Make your pick and defend it in the comments ⬇️

Justin Gaethje confirms he will corner against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team at PFL New York

In the main event of PFL New York on Saturday night, undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against undefeated challenger Archie Colgan.

It doesn’t appear to have been confirmed as of yet that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be cornering his cousin this weekend as he has done in the past.

‘The Eagle’ has been in New York alongside his relative, as seen in videos from Anatomy of a Fighter, which certainly suggests that this will be the case.

If the former lightweight champion is in the corner, he’ll be sitting across from his final UFC opponent, Justin Gaethje.

The current UFC lightweight champion revealed that he will be cornering Colgan on Saturday when speaking in a video posted by the PFL.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great,” Colgan said when asked about having Gaethje there. “It’s somebody that has inspired me through my journey, has helped me a lot through my journey… But yeah, I mean, it’s going to feel great. It’s going to feel right. He’s helped kickstart this journey and to be here, in my corner, to help me capture my first world title, it’s right.”

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Archie Colgan backed Justin Gaethje to shock the world at UFC Freedom 250

Archie Colgan was a key part of Justin Gaethje’s training camp for his undisputed lightweight title win last month.

The 13-0 title challenger has been a standout in both PFL and Bellator for some time before getting the biggest opportunity of his career to date.

Before the UFC hosted an event at the White House, Colgan couldn’t understand people ruling Gaethje’s chances out after everything he’d already accomplished.

The 31-year-old ended up being validated when his teammate handed Ilia Topuria the first loss of his career to finally win the undisputed belt.