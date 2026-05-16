Justin Thomas left shocked by what Jordan Spieth attempted to do on Friday at the PGA Championship

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Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth play an awful lot of golf together away from tournaments.

Spieth and Thomas are the same age, and they grew up competing against one another in junior tournaments.

The American duo are best friends, and they always pull really hard for each other, just like they are this week at the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas is really well-placed after two rounds of the PGA Championship and Jordan Spieth isn’t too far behind him.

Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Thomas is currently sitting on two-under par heading into the weekend, two shots adrift of the leaders, while Spieth is three back of his good good friend.

Aronimink has played incredibly difficult during the first two rounds this week, and the golf course setup combined with the challenging weather conditions have forced players into using their imaginations at times.

Rory McIlroy actually critcized the PGA Championship setup this week at Aronimink.

While world number one Scottie Scheffler said some of the pin locations on day two were ‘absurd’.

But Spieth and Thomas seemed to relish the challenge.

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Justin Thomas left shocked by Jordan Spieth on Friday at the PGA Championship

The strong wind on day two at Aronimink is what made some of the pins so challenging.

For example, the 11th hole was playing straight downwind, and with the pin cut tight to the front of the green, it was impossible for players to get their balls close, apart from Jordan Spieth, of course.

The Dallas native left Justin Thomas genuinely stunned with his shot into the 11th green.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Thomas took to his official X account in reaction to Spieth’s approach into the 11th green.

“Can’t put into words how incredible this is and how MAYBE 5 people in this tournament could even hit that shot let alone try it during a major, and pull it off haha,“ Thomas said.

With the pin on the 11th placed on the front right edge of the green, players found it almost impossible to hit their shots close, with the wind howling downwind all day.

What made Jordan Spieth’s shot so special

With a deep bunker awaiting any approach shots that finished short right of the green, most guys were hitting their second shots 30 feet past the pin.

However, Spieth showed everyone how it is done by taking a completely different approach. After a 342-yard drive on 11, he left himself just 67 yards to the pin.

With the wind howling, it would have been extremely difficult for him to hold the green, let alone get his ball close to the pin, if he chose to hit a high shot.

However, Spieth manufactured a moment of absolute magic as he fired a low punch shot into the bank short of the green with plenty of spin.

His ball jumped up onto the green and finished just inside 10 feet from the hole.

The only surprise was that he failed to go on and hole the birdie putt.

It was a moment of sheer magic from Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship and one that probably nobody else in the game would even have attempted, as Justin Thomas said.