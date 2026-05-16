What Are the Biggest ‘Fire Country’ Changes? From Cast Exits to Reduced Episode Count

Fire Country has found success on CBS but has also gone through some changes behind the scenes including cast exits and the episode count getting cut.

The show, which premiered in 2022, follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he attempts to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. By the third season, Bode is out of prison and determined to prove himself at Cal Fire.

The hit series previously went through a shakeup when news broke in April 2025 that budget cuts led to Billy Burke and Stephanie Arcila‘s exits. (Burke, who portrayed Vince, has yet to address his departure.)

“I had no idea ever. But at the same time, I know that this is the nature of the industry that I’m in, and I have accepted the flow of release and acceptance throughout my journey and knowing that when one door closes, another one always opens,” Arcila exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2025 about her role as Gabriela. “We have this beautiful eternal door of revolving desires in what we love in life. I believe that if we put resistance towards that, sometimes it stops us from fulfilling other things that we love.”

Which ‘Fire Country’ Stars Are — And Aren’t — Returning for Season 5 After Cast Exits Over Budget Cuts?

Showrunner Tia Napolitano, meanwhile, defended the decision.

“It’s a fire show. Anyone can go at any time,” she told Us in October 2025. “But in terms of losing people, we’re also adding some really fun guest cast. It’s a revolving door of people from Sharon’s past and new faces that are exciting to bring conflict and secrets and twists and turns.”

Napolitano teased how the show will have to balance “really spicing it up” while still walking a “fine line” of paying tribute to the loss.

“What we’ve done is really thread the needle of honoring — especially Vince — because Gabriella is gone, but she’s gone to a happy and successful life. She’s still out there. But we really walk this line of honoring Vince while also finding hope rather quickly,” she noted. “Looking forward, the theme of the season is rising from the ashes and recovery.”

Napolitano continued: “How do you recover from something like this? And we’re really going to see everybody rise to the occasion, in celebration of Vince, of his life and in honoring the sacrifice that he made.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the show’s biggest BTS changes:

Cast Exits

Fire Country later went through shocking shakeups when budget cuts led to Burke and Arcila’s exits in season 3. The show continued to have characters come and go including W. Tré Davis, Leven Rambin, Alix West Lefler, Sabina Gadecki, Shawn Hatosy and more.

Unclear Spinoff Plans

Eric Milner/CBS

The world of Edgewater originally expanded with a Sheriff Country spinoff centered around Sharon’s (Diane Farr) sister Mickey (Morena Baccarin). There were talks of a possible second offshoot with Jared Padalecki‘s character, Camden, which is still in consideration.

Multiple outlets reported in April 2026 that a third series in the franchise is in the very early stages of development. The untitled drama would be following a medical team in the town of Edgewater, California. A possible character that would lead the show could be introduced in the upcoming second season of Sheriff Country.

The possible offshoot would be executive produced by Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez, Fire Country and Sheriff Country executive producers Thieriot, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan — as well as franchise executive producers Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

‘Fire Country’ Stars Who Left the CBS Series Over the Years: Stephanie Arcila, Billy Burke and More

Showrunner Exit

CBS

News broke in January 2026 that Napolitano exited the show and won’t be returning for season 5.

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country,” she said in a statement. “All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Reduced Episode Count

In May 2026, Deadline confirmed that season 5 of Fire Country received a 13-episode order, which is down from its usual 20 episodes. It is joining NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney — and Matlock — as shows with a reduced episode order. The outlet reported that the change comes after the network expanded its scripted roster for the fall 2026 TV season.