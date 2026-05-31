Kansas Wins First Game of Lawrence Regional; Breaks Multiple Program Records

Tyson LeBlanc

Dominic Voegele

Augusto Mungarrieta

Dariel Osoria

Josh Dykhoff

Cade Baldridge

Dominic Voegele

Boede Rahe

1-0 in the Lawrence Regional ?? pic.twitter.com/c0Mdydelds — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 29, 2026

Kansas Baseball won the first NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game ever played in Lawrence by a score of 6-3 against Northeastern on Friday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. KU set a new attendance record with 3,571 fans in the first ever Lawrence Regional.broke the single-season school record with his 22nd home run in the third inning.set a new single-season school record for strikeouts and now has 117 this year. LeBlanc’s home run was also the 105th home run by Kansas this season, surpassing the program’s single-season home run record that was set last season.Kansas improved to 43-16 overall this season and the 43 wins are tied for the second most in a season in program history. The Jayhawks advance to the 5 p.m. CT game on Saturday against the winner of Missouri State and Arkansas.Voegele tossed seven strong innings and allowed three runs to go along with nine strikeouts. He was in command all afternoon as he recorded his seventh quality start in his last eight outings. Rahe finished it off on the mound with two perfect innings that included three strikeouts to earn his 10th save of the season.LeBlanc,andall hit home runs in the first three innings to help Kansas build an early lead.• After a scoreless first inning, Kansas found its way on the scoreboard in the second.led off the second with a walk and Mungarrieta followed with a two-run homer to get the scoring started. Three batters later, Osoria smoked a solo home run to give Kansas a 3-0 lead.• Northeastern (38-21) responded with a solo home run by Will Fosberg to lead off the third inning. That made it a 3-1 ballgame.• LeBlanc answered back with a lead off homer in the bottom of the third. The home run broke the single-season individual and team program records. It was LeBlanc’s 22nd of the season and the team’s 105th of the year. The home run pushed the lead back to 4-1.• The Huskies tightened the game with one run in the fifth and sixth innings on an RBI fielder’s choice and RBI groundout. The two runs maintained a 4-3 Kansas lead.• Kansas added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles from LeBlanc and. That pushed the game to 6-3 where it ultimately ended.Win:(6-3)Final line: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 9 SOLoss: Luc Rising (5-5)Final line: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 SOSave:(10)Final line: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO