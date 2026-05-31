Kansas Wins First Game of Lawrence Regional; Breaks Multiple Program Records

Tyson LeBlanc broke the single-season school record with his 22nd home run in the third inning. Dominic Voegele set a new single-season school record for strikeouts and now has 117 this year. LeBlanc’s home run was also the 105th home run by Kansas this season, surpassing the program’s single-season home run record that was set last season.
Kansas improved to 43-16 overall this season and the 43 wins are tied for the second most in a season in program history. The Jayhawks advance to the 5 p.m. CT game on Saturday against the winner of Missouri State and Arkansas.
Voegele tossed seven strong innings and allowed three runs to go along with nine strikeouts. He was in command all afternoon as he recorded his seventh quality start in his last eight outings. Rahe finished it off on the mound with two perfect innings that included three strikeouts to earn his 10th save of the season.
LeBlanc, Augusto Mungarrieta and Dariel Osoria all hit home runs in the first three innings to help Kansas build an early lead.
HOW IT HAPPENED
• After a scoreless first inning, Kansas found its way on the scoreboard in the second. Josh Dykhoff led off the second with a walk and Mungarrieta followed with a two-run homer to get the scoring started. Three batters later, Osoria smoked a solo home run to give Kansas a 3-0 lead.
• Northeastern (38-21) responded with a solo home run by Will Fosberg to lead off the third inning. That made it a 3-1 ballgame.
• LeBlanc answered back with a lead off homer in the bottom of the third. The home run broke the single-season individual and team program records. It was LeBlanc’s 22nd of the season and the team’s 105th of the year. The home run pushed the lead back to 4-1.
• The Huskies tightened the game with one run in the fifth and sixth innings on an RBI fielder’s choice and RBI groundout. The two runs maintained a 4-3 Kansas lead.
• Kansas added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles from LeBlanc and Cade Baldridge. That pushed the game to 6-3 where it ultimately ended.
PITCHERS OF RECORD
Win: Dominic Voegele (6-3)
Final line: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 9 SO
Loss: Luc Rising (5-5)
Final line: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 SO
Save: Boede Rahe (10)
Final line: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO
SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME
1-0 in the Lawrence Regional ?? pic.twitter.com/c0Mdydelds
— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 29, 2026
QUOTABLES & NOTABLES
“Awesome baseball game. That’s a very impressive Northeastern team. They are as disciplined a team as you can play against and they’re so tough to put away. Dom had to work for every single one of those punchouts today, as did Boede. They’re so tough and then they had that stretch in the middle where they got the leadoff guy on four times in a row. That’s a really good team that we just played. Really proud of our guys. I thought we battled. Obviously, [Tyson and Dom] were fantastic. Amazing crowd. It was unbelievable to see the stadium like that. So many people have worked so hard to make it like that and months of planning. On the baseball side, years of planning for that. It was a special day and we’re excited to play tomorrow night.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald
“It was an awesome feeling. Super proud of [Augusto and Dariel] in front of me who hit home runs as well. It was an awesome feeling to go out there and compete and put some runs on the board early. Stuck to my approach that’s been working and put a good swing on it.” – Tyson LeBlanc
“Our game plan didn’t really change [with runners on base] from the pitching side. Felt like we had a pretty good game plan going into it on how to get them out and how to attack each hitter. I just trusted what Coach Scott kept calling and tried to hit all my spots. It ended up working out.” – Dominic Voegele
“I’m incredibly proud of this team. These guys are unbelievable teammates and they’ve been that way since August. My staff has worked so hard, literally every single day putting this together for the past four years. It’s really the culmination of a lot of things. Very, very gratifying win. I’ve coached in some really cool places and that’s as cool as it gets. My hair stood up on my arms for about three hours.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald
“That crowd was awesome. It was everything that we expected. We knew that Hoglund was going to be packed out. The Backyard was even better than we expected. Auggie got them going pretty quick in the game hitting one to them. Hopefully they can show up like that all weekend. That was amazing.” – Tyson LeBlanc
• Kansas won its first NCAA Regional game since May 30, 2014 vs. Kentucky in the Louisville Regional (W, 10-6).
• Kansas set a new Hoglund Ballpark attendance record with 3,571 fans.
• Kansas broke the single-season school record with its 105th home run of the season. The previous record was 104 home runs set last season.
• LeBlanc broke the single-season school record for home runs with his 22nd blast of the year. The previous record was 21 home runs by Tony Thompson in 2009.
• Voegele surpassed the single-season school record for strikeouts. With his fifth strikeout of the game in the fourth inning, Voegele notched his 113th strikeout to pass Mike Zagurski’s 112 strikeouts from the 2005 season.
• Kansas improved to 43-16 overall this season. The 43 wins are tied for the second most in a season in program history.
• Kansas has at least 43 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.
• Kansas is now 10-11 all-time in NCAA Regionals.
• Kansas has a 27-4 record this season when hitting at least two home runs in a game.
• The Kansas pitching staff finished with 12 strikeouts and has double-digit strikeouts in 27 games this season.
• Voegele now has 117 strikeouts for the season and 286 strikeouts in his career, which is the second most in school history. Voegele’s 286 career strikeouts are the most ever by a Kansas pitcher in three seasons and trails only T.J. Walz (307).
• Voegele recorded his ninth quality start of the season. He has seven quality starts in his last eight outings.
• Voegele is the first Kansas pitcher to throw at least seven innings in a regional game since Frank Duncan threw a 9-inning complete game on May 31, 2014 at Louisville.
• Voegele now has 20 career wins at Kansas. He is the 11th pitcher in Kansas history with at least 20 career wins. His 47 career games started is third most ever by a KU pitcher and the most by a Kansas pitcher in three seasons. Voegele’s 20 career wins are tied for the second most among active Big 12 pitchers and the most by any active Big 12 pitcher at one school.
• Mungarrieta hit his 16th home run of the season. His 16 home runs are tied for the sixth most in a season in program history.
• Rahe earned his 10th save of the season. The 10 saves lead the Big 12 and are tied for the eighth most in a season in KU history. Rahe is the first with double-digit saves since Jonah Ulane in 2021.
• Osoria connected on his eighth home run of the season.
UP NEXT
Kansas will play the winner of Missouri State and Arkansas at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark.