Kentucky official reminds residents they can’t vote for New York City mayor

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminded the state’s residents that they cannot vote in the New York City mayoral race after his office received calls about polls being closed.

Why It Matters

Tuesday marked Election Day for voters in several states across the country. The most high-profile races include the New York mayoral race as well as the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races. Those contested races have drawn national attention as key bellwethers of the electorate’s mood ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What to Know

Adams, a Republican, took to social media to issue a reminder to his state’s voters about this year’s elections.

“We’re getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he added, “Have I mentioned my repeated call for civic education.”

His post was viewed more than 150,000 times by early Tuesday afternoon and drew various responses from social media users.

There are no elections in Kentucky this year. The state holds its Congressional elections every other year, along with the rest of the country, but does hold statewide off-year elections on a separate schedule from New Jersey or Virginia. The most recent gubernatorial race was held in 2023, and the next will be held in 2027.

The New York City mayoral race has drawn attention from all corners of the country. Polls show state legislator Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat, leading former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Democratic former Representative Abigail Spanberger is viewed as the favorite in Virginia’s gubernatorial race over Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. New Jersey’s gubernatorial race between Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli is viewed as closer, but polls give Sherrill an edge.

What People Are Saying

Geoffrey Skelly, an analyst for Decision Desk HQ, responded on X: “If Kentucky had just remained part of Virginia in 1789, voters there could be voting for #VAGov right now. Their loss.”

The Louisville Democratic Party responded on X: “We are here for this energy. Kentucky, put our primary May 19, 2026 and Election Day, November 3, 2026 in your calendar for our next elections!”

Journalist Caitlin Huey-Burns wrote on X: “This is a good public service announcement.”

George Conway, a former Republican lawyer, responded: “There is a distinct possibility that some people are too stupid to participate in a democracy.”

What Happens Next

Kentucky voters will head to the polls next year during the midterms. All House races will be on the ballot. Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is retiring, so there will be an open race to replace him next year as well.

Meanwhile, results for key elections like the New York City mayoral race will begin to come in tonight.