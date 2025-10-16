Khachanov, Musetti, Rune headline in Almaty, Brussels, Stockholm | ATP Tour

Scouting Report

Scouting Report: Khachanov, Musetti, Rune headline in Almaty, Brussels, Stockholm

An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week

October 12, 2025

Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Karen Khachanov, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune will compete as top seeds this week on the ATP Tour.

By ATP Staff

The ATP Tour returns to indoor action this week, when Almaty, Brussels and Stockholm are the hosts for an ATP 250 tripleheader.

World No. 10 Karen Khachanov is top seed and defending champion at the Almaty Open, where he is joined in the draw by former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, while Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime aim to boost their Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes when they compete at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open in Brussels.

Two other Turin hopefuls, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, headline at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm.

ATPTour.com looks ahead at five things to watch at all three events.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN ALMATY

1) Defending Champ Khachanov: Khachanov returned to the Top 10 for the first time in two years in August after a memorable few months during which he reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the final in Toronto. The 29-year-old returns to Almaty this year aiming to snap a three-match losing streak following early defeats at the US Open, in Beijing and in Shanghai. The top seed will hope to recapture the form that helped him earn the Almaty title in 2024.

Watch Khachanov Hold Off Diallo For 2024 Almaty Crown:

2) Medvedev On The Move: Following his semi-final run in Shanghai, the former No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings Medvedev will aim to maintain his late-season momentum on his Almaty debut. He will compete as the second seed in Kazakhstan’s most populous city. Having struggled for his best level for much of 2025, Medvedev has reentered the Nitto ATP Finals qualification picture and will head to Astana in 15th place in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.

3) Italians Seek Strong End To 2025: Twenty-three-year-old Italians Flavio Cobolli and Luciano Darderi have both enjoyed standout years on the ATP Tour. Cobolli has claimed two titles, including an ATP 500 crown in Hamburg, while 24-year-old Darderi has lifted three trophies. Neither man has triumphed on any surface but clay, however, and they will each try to change that as the third and fourth seeds, respectively, in Almaty.

4) Shevchenko Leads Home Charge: A former Top 50 player, Alexander Shevchenko enters Almaty with a 13-18 record for the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. Now competing as the World No. 89, the Kazakhstani will hope to channel home support starting with his first-round match against Laslo Djere.

5) In-form Andreozzi/Guinard: Guido Andreozzi and Manuel Guinard reached three consecutive semi-finals in Asia (Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai) and they are the top seeds in Almaty. The Argentine-French duo’s rivals in the draw include second seeds Constantin Frantzen/Robin Haase and defending champions Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli/Arjun Kadhe.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN BRUSSELS

1) Musetti Seeks Turin Boost: The chase for qualification spots at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals is heating up and Musetti is well in contention to secure his debut appearance with four weeks to go until Turin. Musetti, who is eighth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, competes as the top seed in Brussels.

2) Felix In Pursuit: Auger-Aliassime is just 530 points behind Musetti in the Live Race and the Canadian lines up as the only former BNP Paribas Fortis European Open champion in the Brussels field after he triumphed in the event’s former home of Antwerp in 2022. The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime has won six of his seven tour-level crowns indoors.

3) New Home For The Tournament: After nine years in Antwerp, the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open has moved to Brussels for this year’s edition. Hopes for a first home champion in the history of the Belgian tournament will be led by Zizou Bergs, who will compete at a career-high No. 39 in the PIF ATP Rankings, while former Top 10 star David Goffin enters as a wild card.

4) Fonseca’s Indoor Debut: Joao Fonseca has made a big impression indoors so far in his young career: The Brazilian triumphed at the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF in Jeddah and also triumphed on his Laver Cup debut against Cobolli last month. He will play his first ATP 250 event under a roof this week in Brussels, where he is aiming to add a second tour-level title to the one he won in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

5) Nys/Roger-Vasselin Top Seeds: A couple of Nitto ATP Finals-chasing teams lead the Brussels doubles draw. Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who are ninth in the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, are the top seeds. Christian Harrison and Evan King, eighth in the Live Doubles Teams Rankings, are seeded second.







FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN STOCKHOLM

1) Rune Eyes Repeat Success: Denmark’s Rune enjoyed a stunning BNP Paribas Nordic Open debut in 2022, when he overcame Alex de Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the title. This year, the 22-year-old returns to compete in Stockholm for the first time in two years. Rune is the top seed and will eye a deep run to boost his Turin hopes: He is currently 12th in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.

2) Ruud Returns: Another Scandinavian, Casper Ruud, lies one place ahead of Rune in the Live Race. The Norwegian, who reached the championship match at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, will attempt to move closer to Musetti and Auger-Aliassime above him with a deep run in Stockholm, where he reached the quarter-finals a year ago.

3) Former Champ Shapovalov: Having returned to the Top 30 after a long road back from injury, Denis Shapovalov will seek a big finish to his 2025 season. The Canadian will hope to this week forge a repeat of fond memories in Stockholm, where he won his maiden tour-level trophy in 2019. Shapovalov is 22-19 for the year, a tally that includes title runs in Dallas and Los Cabos.

4) Ymer Brothers, Borg In Action: A trio of Swedish stars compete as wild cards in their country’s capital. Former Top 50 player Mikael Ymer makes his first Stockholm appearance since 2022, when he upset Tommy Paul en route to the quarter-finals. His brother Elias Ymer will also compete, while Leo Borg, son of ATP No. 1 Club member Bjorn Borg, plays his first ATP Tour main draw of the season.

5) Bolelli/Vavassori Eye Stockholm Success: Currently seventh in the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori know a good week in Stockholm could haul them closer to a second consecutive Nitto ATP Finals appearance on home soil in Turin. The Italians are top seeds in the Swedish capital, where their rivals include second seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect the withdrawal of Roberto Bautista Agut from the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open.