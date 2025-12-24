Kiefer Sutherland Recalls When Rob Reiner Captured ‘Extraordinary’ ‘A Few Good Men’ Scene

NEED TO KNOW Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in the upcoming special, CBS News: Rob Reiner — Scenes from a Life, alongside Albert Brooks, Kathy Mates and Michael Douglas

In a preview, the actor recalled an “extraordinary” day filming with Rob Reiner on the set of the 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men

Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead at their home on Dec. 14. Their son Nick has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder

Kiefer Sutherland is remembering Rob Reiner’s legacy.

In a preview from the upcoming special CBS News: Rob Reiner — Scenes from a Life, Sutherland, 58, recalled the day that his A Few Good Men costar Jack Nicholson, filmed the iconic courtroom scene in the 1992 legal drama, in which Colonel Nathan Jessup says, “You can’t handle the truth!”

“No one said a word, and Rob went up to Jack Nicholson and whispered in his ear, ‘Do you want to do another one?’ And Jack Nicholson said, ‘Well, we’re here,’ ” Sutherland told CBS News in the one-hour special, airing Sunday, Dec. 21. “So they did another one, and it was just as extraordinary.”

Despite having initially planned to shoot for the entire day, Reiner was delighted with the scene and decided to send everyone home early.

Kiefer Sutherland in ‘A Few Good Men’.

“They had planned to shoot the whole day, and Rob looked at everybody and said, ‘I couldn’t ask for anything more, so you guys all have the rest of the day off,’ ” Sutherland recalled.

The CBS News special reflects on the life of Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. According to CBS News, it also includes “new, emotional interviews” featuring Albert Brooks, Kathy Bates, Anette Bening, Michael Douglas, Jerry O’Connell and Mandy Patinkin.

Tom Cruise listening to Director Rob Reiner in between scenes from the film ‘A Few Good Men’.

Along with his work on A Few Good Men, Rob was also known for directing some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, from his 1984 directorial debut This Is Spinal Tap to Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and Misery (1990).

Rob and Michele have two sons, Jake and Nick and a daughter, Romy.

Nick has been arrested charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their Dec. 14 deaths. He appeared in court on Wednesday, Dec. 17, wearing a blue anti-suicide smock and shackles, and his arraignment will take place on Jan. 7.

Jake and Romy have opened up about the “unimaginable pain” they’ve experienced since the loss of their parents.

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” the siblings said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”