Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for 21st Week

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” adds a record-extending 21st week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Carey claims her unprecedented and milestone 100th career week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, having accumulated her haul over 19 leaders, dating to her first, “Vision of Love,” in 1990. Rihanna ranks second with 60 weeks at No. 1, followed by The Beatles (59) and Drake (56).
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” secures another notable record as it logs its 78th week on the Hot 100, surpassing Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the longest-charted title ever by a woman artist.
Two weeks earlier, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returned to No. 1 on the Hot 100 to lead in a record-extending seventh holiday season. It arrived on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in November 1994 and, as streaming grew and holiday music became more prominent on streaming services’ playlists, it first hit the top 10 in December 2017 and the top five in the 2018 holiday season. It led at last, prior to its three weeks this season, over the holidays in 2019 (for three weeks), 2020 (two), 2021 (three), 2022 (four), 2023 (two) and 2024 (four). (Older holiday songs are eligible to appear on the chart each season.)
Meanwhile, holiday hits light up the Hot 100’s top nine spots, with Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” galloping to a new No. 2 best and seasonal songs by Nat “King” Cole and Kelly Clarkson also rising to new highs.
The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated Dec. 27) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, Dec. 23. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X and Instagram. Plus, for all chart rules and explanations, click here.
Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.
‘Christmas’ Streams, Airplay & Sales
“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” on Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings, drew 43.6 million streams (up 10%) and 28 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 24%) and sold 3,000 downloads (up 1%) in the U.S. Dec. 12-18, according to Luminate.
The single holds for a record-extending 25th week atop the Streaming Songs chart; dashes 23-15 on Radio Songs, where it has hit a No. 7 best; and stays at No. 5 on Digital Song Sales, following six weeks on top.
Carey’s 100th Week at No. 1
Carey tallies her record-extending and landmark 100th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, across her 19 leaders, dating to the chart’s inception. She first reigned with her debut smash, “Vision of Love,” on the ranking dated Aug. 4, 1990.
Here’s a rundown of all of Carey’s Hot 100 No. 1s and their weeks spent at the summit:
- 21, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2019-25)
- 16, “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men (1995-96)
- 14, “We Belong Together” (2005)
- 8, “Fantasy” (1995)
- 8, “Dreamlover” (1993)
- 4, “Hero” (1993-94)
- 4, “Vision of Love” (1990)
- 3, “Honey” (1997)
- 3, “Emotions (1991)
- 3, “Love Takes Time” (1990)
- 2, “Touch My Body” (2008)
- 2, “Don’t Forget About Us” (2005-06)
- 2, “Heartbreaker,” feat. Jay-Z (1999)
- 2, “Always Be My Baby” (1996)
- 2, “I’ll Be There” (1992)
- 2, “I Don’t Wanna Cry” (1991)
- 2, “Someday” (1991)
- 1, “Thank God I Found You,” feat. Joe & 98 Degrees (2000)
- 1, “My All” (1998)
‘Christmas’ Higher Than ‘Levitating’
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” posts its 78th week on the Hot 100, one-upping Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the longest-charted hit by a woman artist in the list’s history.
Longest-Charted Hot 100 Hits by Women (in lead roles):
- 78 weeks, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey (No. 1 peak for 21 weeks, 2019-25)
- 77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa (No. 2, 2021)
- 72, “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish (No. 17, 2024)
- 69, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee (No. 1, three weeks, 2023-24)
- 69, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes (No. 2, 1997)
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” boasts the seventh-longest Hot 100 stay overall. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” amassed a record 112-week run through October.
‘Christmas’ No. 1 on Holiday 100
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” concurrently tops Billboard’s multimetric Holiday 100 chart for a 70th week, of the chart’s 78 total weeks since the survey originated in 2011.
It leads the Holiday Streaming Songs, Holiday Airplay and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts concurrently for the first time this season, and triples up as the top Yuletide title in all three metrics simultaneously for a record 28th time. Since the three charts began coexisting in December 2013, no other song has led them all at the same time even once.
Helms Hits New High
Bobby Helms’ 1957 release “Jingle Bell Rock” giddyaps 4-2 on the Hot 100, besting its prior No. 3 peak.
Helms, who died in 1997, has a new highest career Hot 100 rank, with “Jingle Bell Rock” matching Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — which reached a new No. 2 high two weeks ago — as one of only five holiday songs ever to have made the chart’s top two. The other three have hit No. 1: “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; “The Chipmunk Song,” by the Chipmunks with David Seville (for four weeks, beginning in December 1958); and Brenda Lee’s fellow 1958 classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (three weeks in the 2023 holiday season).
‘Christmas’ (& ‘Ophelia’) in Rest of Top 10
Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dips 2-3 on the Hot 100; Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” from 1984, descends 3-4; and Ariana Grande’s 2014 single “Santa Tell Me” keeps at its No. 5 high.
Nat “King” Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” ascends 8-6 on the Hot 100, marking a new high for the track that he first recorded in 1946. It’s the late legend’s highest placement since the chart dated June 29, 1963, when the opposite-themed “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” climbed to its No. 6 peak.
Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree” rises 9-7 for a new Hot 100 best. The 2013 release is her highest charting song since “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which ruled for three weeks in winter 2012.
The late Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” from 1959, reenters the Hot 100’s top 10 (11-8), after reaching No. 7, and the late Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” released in 1963, lifts 10-9, after hitting No. 5.
Plus, Taylor Swift’s nonseasonal “The Fate of Ophelia” falls 7-10 on the Hot 100 after spending its first eight weeks at No. 1 beginning in October, having tied “Anti-Hero” as her longest-leading career hit.