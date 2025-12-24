Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for 21st Week

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” adds a record-extending 21st week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Carey claims her unprecedented and milestone 100th career week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, having accumulated her haul over 19 leaders, dating to her first, “Vision of Love,” in 1990. Rihanna ranks second with 60 weeks at No. 1, followed by The Beatles (59) and Drake (56).

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” secures another notable record as it logs its 78th week on the Hot 100, surpassing Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the longest-charted title ever by a woman artist.

Two weeks earlier, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returned to No. 1 on the Hot 100 to lead in a record-extending seventh holiday season. It arrived on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in November 1994 and, as streaming grew and holiday music became more prominent on streaming services’ playlists, it first hit the top 10 in December 2017 and the top five in the 2018 holiday season. It led at last, prior to its three weeks this season, over the holidays in 2019 (for three weeks), 2020 (two), 2021 (three), 2022 (four), 2023 (two) and 2024 (four). (Older holiday songs are eligible to appear on the chart each season.)

Meanwhile, holiday hits light up the Hot 100’s top nine spots, with Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” galloping to a new No. 2 best and seasonal songs by Nat “King” Cole and Kelly Clarkson also rising to new highs.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations.

