Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova Prediction

Kimberly Birrell will sqaure off with Nikola Bartunkova in the round of 32 at the 2025 WTA Chennai tournament on Wednesday.

This article features Stats Insider’s free betting tips for the Birrell vs Bartunkova match, along with the latest betting odds in Australia.

Who Will Win?

Utilising advanced machine learning and data, Stats Insider has simulated the result of Wednesday’s Birrell-Bartunkova women’s singles match 10,000 times.

Our leading predictive analytics model is unable to split the two players, giving both Birrell and Bartunkova an equal 50% chance of winning the match.

Birrell vs Bartunkova: Odds

The current betting odds in Australia for Wednesday’s 2025 WTA Chennai match between Birrell and Bartunkova are shown below:

Birrell $1.90, Bartunkova $1.90 First Set: Birrell $1.90, Bartunkova $1.90

Odds are correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Birrell vs Bartunkova: Best Bets

Head to Head: Birrell at $1.90 with TAB

Birrell at $1.90 with TAB First Set: Bartunkova at $1.90 with TAB

Our Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova betting tips are based on world-class modelling and gambling intelligence to help you place better bets with your chosen online bookie.

While Birrell is more likely to win the first set on this occassion, our suggested bet of Bartunkova ($1.90) is based on the likelihood of that happening, per our model, and the betting odds currently available.

Birrell vs Bartunkova: Prediction

Stats Insider provides full coverage of the Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova match at the 2025 WTA Chennai tournament, including data-driven predictions and top betting tips.

Remember, our model updates frequently, so bookmark this article for the latest betting analysis before the Birrell-Bartunkova match at the 2025 WTA Chennai tournament.

Birrell vs Bartunkova: 2025 WTA Chennai Essential Details

The 2025 WTA Chennai match between Kimberly Birrell and Nikola Bartunkova is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm AEDT.

Match: Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova

Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova Date: Wednesday 29 October 2025

Wednesday 29 October 2025 Approx. Time: 4:30pm AEDT

4:30pm AEDT Event: 2025 WTA Chennai, India, Women’s Singles

2025 WTA Chennai, India, Women’s Singles Round: Round of 32

All dates and times mentioned in this article are in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), unless otherwise stated.

Conclusion

Our Kimberly Birrell vs Nikola Bartunkova predictions are the result of 10,000 data-driven simulations of the game, carefully curated by our team of skilled data scientists and analysts. We use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to ensure our tennis tips are trustworthy and reliable, giving you the confidence to make informed decisions.

If you choose to use our predictions for betting purposes, it’s vital that you gamble responsibly and know when to stop. For free and confidential support, call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

