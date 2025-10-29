Wednesday’s picks include Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Alexander Zverev tennis play [10/29/2025]

Tennis: Alexander Zverev -5.5 (-132)

Our model has identified value on Alexander Zverev -5.5 at -132 odds. A 64.2% probability produces an edge of 7.3%, making this the strongest play for today’s sports action.

NBA: Magic ML (-110)

Magic ML carries a 5.8% edge and a probability of 58.2% at -110 odds, according to our model.

NBA: Pelicans +12.5 (-102)

Pelicans +12.5 at -102 odds shows a 5.1% edge, supported by a 55.6% probability in simulations.

Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli under 19.5 total games (-136)

A 3.8% edge and 61.4% probability make Alexander Zverev vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli under 19.5 total games at a value play in the Stanford vs. Hawaii matchup, per our model.

Tennis: Dominika Salkova ML (+196)

Dominika Salkova ML at +196 odds presents a 3.7% edge, with simulations resulting in a probability of 38.1%.

College Football: Middle Tennessee ML (+172)

Our model finds value on Middle Tennessee to win at +172 odds, supported by an edge of 3.7%.

Tennis: Alex de Minaur vs. Gabriel Diallo under 22.5 total games (-128)

Edge: 3.7%

3.7% Probability: 59.8%

59.8% Tennis Matchup: Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur (11:40AM ET, Wednesday)

Our model has uncovered value on Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur under 22.5 total games at -128 odds. A 59.8% probability produces a 3.7% edge, making this a strong play for today’s ATP tennis action.

Tennis: Alex de Minaur -3.5 (-136)

A 3.6% edge on a 61.3% probability makes Alex de Minaur -3.5 at -136 odds a solid value play in today’s Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur matchup.

Tennis: Eva Lys ML (+144)

Our model projects value on Eva Lys to win at +144 odds. A 43.6% probability produces a 3.3% edge, making Eva Lys the favorable ML play in Saturday’s WTA tennis matchup.

College Football: Middle Tennessee +5.5 (-105)

Rounding out our top 10 bets, Middle Tennessee +5.5 at -105 odds shows a 54.5% probability and a 3.3% edge.

Best sports bets today summary: Wednesday, 10/29/2025

As of 3:02AM ET, here are our top bets by edge recommended by our model:

Matchup Bet Odds Edge Probability Carabelli vs. Zverev (Tennis) Alexander Zverev -5.5 -132 @ FanDuel 7.3% 64.2% Magic vs. Pistons (NBA) Magic ML -110 @ DraftKings 5.8% 58.2% Pelicans vs. Nuggets (NBA) Pelicans +12.5 -102 @ DraftKings 5.1% 55.6% Carabelli vs. Zverev (Tennis) Under 19.5 Total Games -136 @ FanDuel 3.8% 61.4% Salkova vs. Zakharova (Tennis) Dominika Salkova ML +196 @ FanDuel 3.7% 38.1% Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee (College Football) Middle Tennessee ML +172 @ FanDuel 3.7% 40.4% Diallo vs. Minaur (Tennis) Under 22.5 Total Games -128 @ FanDuel 3.7% 59.8% Diallo vs. Minaur (Tennis) Alex de Minaur -3.5 -136 @ FanDuel 3.6% 61.3% Lys vs. Fernandez (Tennis) Eva Lys ML +144 @ DraftKings 3.3% 43.6% Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee (College Football) Middle Tennessee +5.5 -105 @ FanDuel 3.3% 54.5%

List of upcoming events to bet on right now [10/29/2025]

Tennis: Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Sorana Cirstea (3:10AM ET, Wednesday)

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Sorana Cirstea (3:10AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Maria Timofeeva vs. Lanlana Tararudee (4:10AM ET, Wednesday)

Maria Timofeeva vs. Lanlana Tararudee (4:10AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katarzyna Kawa (4:10AM ET, Wednesday)

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katarzyna Kawa (4:10AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Tatiana Prozorova vs. Zeynep Sonmez (5:20AM ET, Wednesday)

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Zeynep Sonmez (5:20AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Diane Parry vs. Thasaporn Naklo (5:20AM ET, Wednesday)

Diane Parry vs. Thasaporn Naklo (5:20AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Casper Ruud vs. Daniel Altmaier (6:00AM ET, Wednesday)

Casper Ruud vs. Daniel Altmaier (6:00AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Valentin Vacherot vs. Arthur Rinderknech (6:00AM ET, Wednesday)

Valentin Vacherot vs. Arthur Rinderknech (6:00AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Leylah Fernandez vs. Eva Lys (6:30AM ET, Wednesday)

Leylah Fernandez vs. Eva Lys (6:30AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Francisco Cerundolo (7:10AM ET, Wednesday)

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Francisco Cerundolo (7:10AM ET, Wednesday) Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli (7:10AM ET, Wednesday)

Conclusion

Our best bets are locked and loaded for October 29, 2025, featuring plays such as Alexander Zverev -5.5 and Magic ML. Powered by advanced simulations, these picks are here to boost your betting game.

This article, enhanced by AI and automation, aims to deliver accurate insights quickly, with human oversight ensuring high editorial quality. Our predictions are sourced from current data to help you make informed decisions. For additional resources and advice on responsible gambling, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

All odds and probabilities in this article are correct and accurate at the time of publication.

