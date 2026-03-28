Kimi Antonelli beats Mercedes team mate George Russell in final practice

Russell slotted into third with his initial run, also one-tenth behind Antonelli, as traffic through 130R became an issue with both Hulkenberg and Bottas feeling aggrieved.

Approaching the halfway point, Leclerc went fastest on a 1m 30.229s as Antonelli was unable to respond with his next effort before Russell slotted between the pair, both Mercedes drivers losing time in the final sector compared with Leclerc.

Antonelli then became the first driver this weekend to dip below the 1m 30s barrier, setting a 1m 29.929s entering the final 30 minutes before Russell lowered the benchmark by a further 0.011s.

Norris’ initial run put him 11th as he was finally able to get out for some running, just before Russell set a 1m 29.616s that was then immediately beaten by Antonelli’s 1m 29.362s, which would finish as the fastest time in FP3.

Leclerc remained best of the rest at the chequered flag, albeit more than eight-tenths behind, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri fourth followed by Hamilton and Norris, who was 1.2s away from Antonelli’s effort.