NBC to Turn Wordle Into a TV Game Show, With Savannah Guthrie as Host

NBC is betting that a mobile app word game could become a broadcast hit.

The network said on Monday that it planned to produce a game show based on Wordle, the puzzle game published by The New York Times that challenges players to deduce a five-letter word in six guesses or fewer.

The series, hosted by the “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is set to begin airing in NBC prime time next year. The Times will serve as a production partner, alongside Jimmy Fallon, the host of “The Tonight Show.”

“Wordle” — the TV show, that is — is the first instance of The Times associating itself with a prime-time entertainment program on a major broadcaster. The company previously collaborated with cable and streaming channels on documentary series based on its journalism as well as adaptations of long-running features like Modern Love.

That The Times is co-producing a half-hour game show where contestants compete for a cash prize reflects in part the company’s diversification in recent years. Its Games app, which includes the Crossword, Spelling Bee and Wordle, is among its most popular products.