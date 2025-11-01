Kojo Peprah Oppong prop bets & odds to score a goal November 1

[gambcom-standard rankid=”4130″ ]
What are Kojo Peprah Oppong’s odds of scoring on Saturday, November 1, when OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain square off? We break down the current stats, trends, and odds for this match, which is set for 12:00 PM ET, in the piece below.
Nice faced Lille OSC at home in its last game and earned the win by a final score of 2-0. It won despite being outshot by nine in the match, 19 to 10.
Kojo Peprah Oppong’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain
- Odds to score a goal next game: +3300
Kojo Peprah Oppong’s 2026-27 Stats
- OGC Nice’s Peprah Oppong has one goal but zero assists this season in Ligue 1.
- Comparing Peprah Oppong’s expected goals total (0.0) to his actual total (one), you see those numbers are very similar.
- Thus far in the 2026-27 season, he is averaging 0.2 shots per match, having taken two in total (one on target).
OGC Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain Scoring Insights
- Nice has scored 16 goals in 10 matches this season (eighth in Ligue 1), and PSG has conceded nine goals in 10 games (first in league).
- PSG is fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (20 overall, two per game), and Nice is eighth in goals conceded (15 overall, 1.5 per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 at +1.
- PSG is second in Ligue 1 in goal differential at +11.
OGC Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain Match Info
- Matchup: Nice at PSG
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 1, 2025
- Venue: Parc des Princes
