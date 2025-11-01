First Look at More Zootopia 2 Merchandise from Disney Store, Crocs, & More

By / November 1, 2025

As part of  “Ssssurprise Week,” Disney has previewed another wave of new Zootopia 2 merchandise items that will be available soon for guests to purchase online.

CASETiFY

Explore Zootopia 2 merchandise with character art at Disney Parks—phone cases, AirPods cases, charms; no castle shown here.

All new items from CASETiFY will become available starting Thursday, October 30.

Zootopia 2 Stickermania Case – $38

A hand holds a phone decorated with Disney Store stickers and a beaded strap, reminiscent of park souvenirs, on pastel backdrop.A hand holds a phone decorated with Disney Store stickers and a beaded strap, reminiscent of park souvenirs, on pastel backdrop.

Made by CASETiFY, this phone case has a design with faux stickers of multiple Zootopia characters, including Judy, Nick, Gary, Clawhauser, and more. It has pricing that starts at $38, but the price varies by phone size and model.

Also included in this image is a $60 Nick & Judy Phone Charm, made in the style of a beaded bracelet, and attached to a phone case. It has charms of Nick, Judy, paw prints, and a carrot.

Nick & Judy Earbuds Pouches – $35 Each

Two plush Zootopia 2 keychains—a fox and rabbit—sit on a pastel gradient, their big eyes as cute as plushies found at Disney parks.Two plush Zootopia 2 keychains—a fox and rabbit—sit on a pastel gradient, their big eyes as cute as plushies found at Disney parks.

Made for storing earbuds, these round pouches are shaped like either Nick or Judy in plush form. Each pouch is sold separately.

Judy & Nick Pattern Case – $38

Two phone cases with vibrant Zootopia 2 designs, reminiscent of Disney Parks merchandise near iconic castles like Cinderella’s.Two phone cases with vibrant Zootopia 2 designs, reminiscent of Disney Parks merchandise near iconic castles like Cinderella’s.

A second case design is white with cartoon Nick and Judy, both wearing their outfits from the second film, running across the surface. Like the other phone cases from the brand, the pricing varies depending on the size.

Nick & Judy Individual Phone Cases – $38

Two Zootopia 2-inspired phone cases: a fox in a tie and a smiling bunny with a bow tie, like Disney park merchandise.Two Zootopia 2-inspired phone cases: a fox in a tie and a smiling bunny with a bow tie, like Disney park merchandise.

Two more case designs have Nick or Judy pictured separately. Nick is orange with a paw print background, while Judy is pink with a carrot background. Pricing varies by phone type.

Character Custom Case – Starting at $38

Seven Zootopia-themed phone cases with vibrant cartoon designs, perfect for fans and Disney Parks collectors awaiting Zootopia 2.Seven Zootopia-themed phone cases with vibrant cartoon designs, perfect for fans and Disney Parks collectors awaiting Zootopia 2.

In addition to the cases of Nick and Judy, there are customizable options for Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, Officer Clawhauser (Benjamin), Gary, Nibbles, and Pawbert. Each character is pictured on either a blue or pink background of the city skyline.

Stickermania Cardholder Stand – $38

Vibrant Zootopia merch from Disney Store: phone case, card holder, and smartwatch band with paw prints; no castle pictured.Vibrant Zootopia merch from Disney Store: phone case, card holder, and smartwatch band with paw prints; no castle pictured.

Using the same art as the Stickermania case, you can also grab a cardholder that also functions as a stand. Pictured beside it is the “Can Be Anything” case artwork, which has the usual $38+ pricing.

The Tubes Case – $38

Three Zootopia-inspired electronic cases with colorful animal designs on a pastel background with paw prints, like park merch.Three Zootopia-inspired electronic cases with colorful animal designs on a pastel background with paw prints, like park merch.

One more art style from Zootopia 2 depicts the water tubes from the film in primary colors, with the silhouettes of characters standing on them. Pictured to the left of the phone case is a cardholder stand for $38 with the “Can Be Anything” art. Pictured to the right is an earbuds case for $42.

UNIQLO

Five people in Loungefly and Disney Store outfits stand on orange platforms, evoking the playful style seen in Disney Parks worldwide.Five people in Loungefly and Disney Store outfits stand on orange platforms, evoking the playful style seen in Disney Parks worldwide.

Items from UNIQLO will become available in stores and online starting on November 28. Each item does not yet have an exact price listed, but they are expected to range from $14.90 to $29.90, depending on style and youth versus adult sizing.

Zootopia 2 Shirts

A young man in tan pants and layered tops poses before an orange and white geometric Disney Store-themed backdrop, no castle visible.A young man in tan pants and layered tops poses before an orange and white geometric Disney Store-themed backdrop, no castle visible.

The fabric is a dark gray color with artwork of Nick, Judy, Nibbles, and Gary, with white text that reads “Where Anyone Can Be Anything.”

A young man in a grey Disney Store A young man in a grey Disney Store
A young person in a blue knit beanie and Zootopia 2 shirt stands by orange stairs in an archway, like park entryways at Disney.A young person in a blue knit beanie and Zootopia 2 shirt stands by orange stairs in an archway, like park entryways at Disney.

Likewise, the next shirt is gray and long-sleeved. It has “Welcome to Zootopia” above art of Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, Flash, and Finnick. A youth version of the same art is pictured in white with long sleeves.

A smiling man and child in matching blue Finnick shirts pose on orange blocks, reminiscent of playful Disney Parks displays.A smiling man and child in matching blue Finnick shirts pose on orange blocks, reminiscent of playful Disney Parks displays.
Young girl in a navy plaid skirt and brown cardigan stands by an orange wall, holding Disney Store merchandise, evoking Main Street.Young girl in a navy plaid skirt and brown cardigan stands by an orange wall, holding Disney Store merchandise, evoking Main Street.

The next shirts are all similar, with the art of Finnick below his name on navy blue fabric. There are both a long-sleeved adult option and a youth option. They are identical, but the Finnick art is printed on the left chest of the adult shirt, while the youth shirt has the art in the middle.

Two young people in Disney Store tees stand relaxed on bold orange and white steps, reminiscent of cheerful Disney park designs.Two young people in Disney Store tees stand relaxed on bold orange and white steps, reminiscent of cheerful Disney park designs.

Another design shown in the preview is blue with “Hopps & Wilde” written in green and yellow above the characters.

Two women smile at a Disney park; one sports a Nick Wilde shirt from the Disney Store, with no castle visible in the background.Two women smile at a Disney park; one sports a Nick Wilde shirt from the Disney Store, with no castle visible in the background.

The next image has two more adult shirt designs. One is white with art on the back with Nick in his police uniform and text saying “I’m Nick Wilde. Trust Me! I Know What I’m Doing.” The other shirt is brown with a small icon of Judy running on the left chest.

Two people in Disney-themed sweatshirts pose before a bold orange and white backdrop, echoing Disney Parks’ playful style.Two people in Disney-themed sweatshirts pose before a bold orange and white backdrop, echoing Disney Parks’ playful style.

The next shirts also come as a duo. One is black with long sleeves and orange text saying, “Did somebody say fox?” The other is a rust-orange color with art of Judy in her police uniform and “Throw Your Paws in the Air!”

Two kids climb on a giant blue chair at the Disney Store, vivid colors capturing that playful Disneyland Park atmosphere.Two kids climb on a giant blue chair at the Disney Store, vivid colors capturing that playful Disneyland Park atmosphere.

One youth shirt has the same “Did Somebody Say Fox?” text, but on a tan shirt with Nick running beneath it. The other youth shirt in this image is orange with “The ZPD Wants You!” and Judy running in her police uniform.

The final youth shirt in the preview is white and has more “Where Anyone Can Be Anything” text. However, this one is a white shirt with multicolored lettering and art of several characters in a cuter, more cartoon style.

Crocs

All the new items from Crocs will be available both in-store and online at Crocs. com, as well as on the Disney Store Website beginning Monday, November 11.

Classic Clog – $74.99

Light blue Disney Store Crocs with plush lining, animal charms, donut, and blue pom-pom—Zootopia 2 merch seen at Disney parks!Light blue Disney Store Crocs with plush lining, animal charms, donut, and blue pom-pom—Zootopia 2 merch seen at Disney parks!
Light blue Crocs with fuzzy lining and vibrant plush Disney charms—whimsical Zootopia 2 park merchandise, perfect for castle fans.Light blue Crocs with fuzzy lining and vibrant plush Disney charms—whimsical Zootopia 2 park merchandise, perfect for castle fans.

These blue Crocs have a fuzzy strap with small pouches on each side. They also include Jibbitz of Judy, Nick, a pawpsicle, a blue puffball with a badge, and a donut.

Jibbitz Charms – $16.99

Five cartoon Zootopia animal faces on white, echoing the playful style found in Disney Parks shops near iconic castle landmarks.Five cartoon Zootopia animal faces on white, echoing the playful style found in Disney Parks shops near iconic castle landmarks.
White clogs with five colorful Zootopia 2 animal charms, likely a Disney Parks exclusive, shown without any castle in view.White clogs with five colorful Zootopia 2 animal charms, likely a Disney Parks exclusive, shown without any castle in view.

In addition to the Crocs that come with Jibbitz, you can also purchase this five-pack separately. Each one is a figural head of one of the characters: Nick, Judy, Clawhauser, Flash, and Bellwether.

Kids Classic Clog – $54.99

Blue Crocs with Disney Store Zootopia 2 charms, including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, styled like Disneyland park souvenirs.Blue Crocs with Disney Store Zootopia 2 charms, including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, styled like Disneyland park souvenirs.
A blue clog decorated with Zootopia 2-inspired cartoon charms, like a donut and gold star—Disney Park exclusive footwear.A blue clog decorated with Zootopia 2-inspired cartoon charms, like a donut and gold star—Disney Park exclusive footwear.
Light blue Crocs sandals with Zootopia 2 charms and a pompom, blue soles and straps—Disney Park merchandise vibes, no castle shown.Light blue Crocs sandals with Zootopia 2 charms and a pompom, blue soles and straps—Disney Park merchandise vibes, no castle shown.

These kids’ clogs are in the same style as the adult ones; however, they do not have a fuzzy-lined strap.

Lined Platform Clog – $89.99

White Crocs with blue fleece lining, Zootopia 2 charms on the toes—perfect for a stroll in any Disney park, castle or not!White Crocs with blue fleece lining, Zootopia 2 charms on the toes—perfect for a stroll in any Disney park, castle or not!
Exclusive Disney Parks clogs feature blue fuzzy lining and Zootopia 2 charms—unique to Disney Store, not seen at any park castle.Exclusive Disney Parks clogs feature blue fuzzy lining and Zootopia 2 charms—unique to Disney Store, not seen at any park castle.
White Croc shoe with blue fuzzy lining, Zootopia 2 charms; exclusive Disney Parks merchandise, no castle shown for comparison.White Croc shoe with blue fuzzy lining, Zootopia 2 charms; exclusive Disney Parks merchandise, no castle shown for comparison.

These white, fuzzy-lined Crocs feature six plush Jibbitz of different Zootopia universe characters. They also feature tiny, eggshell-colored paw prints and marks, as if a small animal had traipsed mud or paint across them.

Judy & Nick Plush Jibbitz Charms – $6.99

Plush toy fox with embroidered sleepy eyes, inspired by Zootopia 2, from Disney Parks merchandise, not pictured near a castle.Plush toy fox with embroidered sleepy eyes, inspired by Zootopia 2, from Disney Parks merchandise, not pictured near a castle.
Plush bunny face with big blue eyes and gray fur, great for Zootopia 2 Disney Park collectors—no castle shown to compare.Plush bunny face with big blue eyes and gray fur, great for Zootopia 2 Disney Park collectors—no castle shown to compare.

These Jibbitz are plush and fuzzy, showing Nick and Judy’s heads. They are sold separately.

Disney Store

Most of the new Zootopia 2 items will become available online starting Monday, November 3. However, Disney notes that additional items will roll out throughout the rest of the month.

Gary Costume Zip Hoodie Kids – $49.99

Blue kids’ hoodie with snake face on the hood and red fanny pack, inspired by Disney Parks’ Zootopia 2 merch, no castle pictured.Blue kids’ hoodie with snake face on the hood and red fanny pack, inspired by Disney Parks’ Zootopia 2 merch, no castle pictured.
Close-up of a red pocket on teal fabric showing a cartoon snake and Close-up of a red pocket on teal fabric showing a cartoon snake and
A blue hoodie with a brown stripe, cartoon monster eyes, and horns—great for Disney Parks visitors seeking playful style.A blue hoodie with a brown stripe, cartoon monster eyes, and horns—great for Disney Parks visitors seeking playful style.

Kids who are fans of Gary can now look like him with this zippered hoodie. It is teal, with snake-skin designs all over and Gary’s face on the hood. It also comes with a zippered fanny pack attached to the stomach.

Gary Plush Small – $26.99

A teal plush snake with big yellow eyes and a red fanny pack—exclusive Zootopia 2 Disney parks merch, not pictured by any castle.A teal plush snake with big yellow eyes and a red fanny pack—exclusive Zootopia 2 Disney parks merch, not pictured by any castle.
Plush turquoise snake toy with yellow eyes, red tongue, and Disney Store pouch sits upright—no castle like those in Disney Parks shown.Plush turquoise snake toy with yellow eyes, red tongue, and Disney Store pouch sits upright—no castle like those in Disney Parks shown.

An adorable teal plush of Gary the snake with his trusty fanny pack around his body. The plush is shown with its tongue sticking out.

Judy Carrot Pen – $18.99

Orange carrot-shaped pen with ZPD badge and character face, ideal Zootopia 2 Disney Parks merch; no castle included.Orange carrot-shaped pen with ZPD badge and character face, ideal Zootopia 2 Disney Parks merch; no castle included.

A Zootopia Police Department recording carrot pen, just like the one Judy uses in the first film. This functional pen also includes an image of Judy’s face at the top. The preview appears to show a small speaker and a recording button that may work like the movie pen.

Judy Dress for Kids – $49.99

Children’s Zootopia 2 costume from Disney Store with blue dress, purple jacket, and shield belt, like styles seen in Disney Parks.Children’s Zootopia 2 costume from Disney Store with blue dress, purple jacket, and shield belt, like styles seen in Disney Parks.
Close-up of a gold sheriff badge patch on dark blue fabric, exclusive Zootopia 2 Disney Store merchandise, no castle in view.Close-up of a gold sheriff badge patch on dark blue fabric, exclusive Zootopia 2 Disney Store merchandise, no castle in view.
A purple long-sleeve dress with a blue skirt and fluffy white tail, inspired by Zootopia 2, styled like Disney Parks merch, rear view.A purple long-sleeve dress with a blue skirt and fluffy white tail, inspired by Zootopia 2, styled like Disney Parks merch, rear view.

This kid’s dress looks just like Judy’s look in the film franchise. It comes with a grey faux jacket, a robin egg blue blouse, and a navy blue skirt. It is complete with a gold-toned police badge on the skirt belt and a fluffy rabbit tail on the back; the dress looks ready to protect the streets of Zootopia.

Judy Hopps Plush – $26.99

Judy Hopps-inspired plush toy in a blue shirt and police badge, just like the ones sold at Disney parks around the world.Judy Hopps-inspired plush toy in a blue shirt and police badge, just like the ones sold at Disney parks around the world.

This Judy Hopps plush is in a standing pose, wearing her Zootopia Police Department uniform. She is wearing navy blue pants with a blue belt and her badge on her hip with a light blue shirt and a purple/grey jacket over the top.

Nibbles Maplestick Plush – $26.99

Plush beaver toy in a green vest, blue pants, and red shirt—adorable Disney Parks merchandise, upright and smiling.Plush beaver toy in a green vest, blue pants, and red shirt—adorable Disney Parks merchandise, upright and smiling.

The image depicts a standing plush of Nibbles Maplestick, a new beaver character from Zootopia 2. The plush features her brown fur, blue shorts, green fishing vest, and just a few glimpses of a coral colored shirt.

Nick Costume T-Shirt Hoodie for Kids – $31.99

Pink shirt with blue floral tie, police badge, and fox-face hood—Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Store, not seen near castle icons.Pink shirt with blue floral tie, police badge, and fox-face hood—Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Store, not seen near castle icons.
A pink hooded garment with a cartoon fox face, green eyes, brown ears—resembling Zootopia 2 Disney Parks merchandise.A pink hooded garment with a cartoon fox face, green eyes, brown ears—resembling Zootopia 2 Disney Parks merchandise.
Pink short-sleeve shirt with tropical print and animal-eared hood, ideal Zootopia 2 gear for Disney Parks fans—not a castle tee.Pink short-sleeve shirt with tropical print and animal-eared hood, ideal Zootopia 2 gear for Disney Parks fans—not a castle tee.

A hooded t-shirt costume that features Nick Wilde’s face and ears on the orange hood. The shirt features a bright pink floral pattern and a blue/green floral tie. Nick’s ZPD badge is also seen on the bottom left-hand side.

Nick Plush – $26.99

Plush Zootopia 2 fox toy in a pink shirt and blue floral tie, grinning like guests at Disneyland Castle on parade day.Plush Zootopia 2 fox toy in a pink shirt and blue floral tie, grinning like guests at Disneyland Castle on parade day.

This Nick Wilde plush is shown standing, and his face is fixed in a patented Nick smirk. He is wearing ankle-length khakis, a pink floral shirt, and a blue/green floral tie.

Pawbert Lynxley Plush – $26.99

Plush lynx toy in a green sweater and brown pants, inspired by Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks, happily posed like park merchandise.Plush lynx toy in a green sweater and brown pants, inspired by Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks, happily posed like park merchandise.

Another new character from Zootopia 2, Pawbert Lynxley is shown as a plush with a quizzical expression on his face. He is a grey lynx wearing brown slacks and a green cable-knit sweater.

PJ Set for Kids – $34.99

Children’s pajamas with striped sleeves, cartoon fox and bunny from Zootopia 2, Disney Parks exclusive merchandise style.Children’s pajamas with striped sleeves, cartoon fox and bunny from Zootopia 2, Disney Parks exclusive merchandise style.

A two-piece, long-sleeved kids’ pajama set featuring cutesy images of Nick and Judy with their arms folded on the top. The sleeves have light blue stripes and matching cuffs and the pants also have the same cuffs. The pants feature one-tone images of several film characters, as well as the pipe design we’ve seen across other Zootopia 2 merch.

Mystery Figurine Blind Box – $9.99

Six Zootopia figurines posed in front of a green Disney Store mystery box, reminiscent of exclusive park collectibles, no castle shown.Six Zootopia figurines posed in front of a green Disney Store mystery box, reminiscent of exclusive park collectibles, no castle shown.
Six cartoon animal figurines in playful costumes, ideal for Zootopia 2 fans or collectors of global Disney Park souvenirs.Six cartoon animal figurines in playful costumes, ideal for Zootopia 2 fans or collectors of global Disney Park souvenirs.
A fox figurine in a green uniform stands beside a Disney Store box with animal characters, reminiscent of park merchandise displays.A fox figurine in a green uniform stands beside a Disney Store box with animal characters, reminiscent of park merchandise displays.

This six-figure series of mystery blind boxes features one character per box. Each figure depicts a different Zootopia resident as a kid, like Nick in his Junior Ranger Scout uniform or Clawhauser as a chef.

Nightshirt for Kids – $29.99

Aqua dress with ruffled sleeves and chipmunk print, ideal Disney park style—just add Crocs for comfort by Cinderella Castle.Aqua dress with ruffled sleeves and chipmunk print, ideal Disney park style—just add Crocs for comfort by Cinderella Castle.

In mint green, this nightshirt is adorned with different images of Nick and Judy. There are also images of an hourglass, a magnifying glass with a pawprint in the glass, pawprints, carrots, keys, and keyholes.

T-Shirt for Kids – $26.99

Beige kids' tee with vibrant, Zootopia 2-style animals, echoing Disney Store magic seen near Disneyland Park's Sleeping Beauty Castle.Beige kids' tee with vibrant, Zootopia 2-style animals, echoing Disney Store magic seen near Disneyland Park's Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The image shows an ivory kids’ t-shirt with cute pictures of some of the movie characters like Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, and Clawhauser, and the words “Where anyone can be anything” on the front.

Loungefly

Cell Phone Crossbody Judy

Pastel rectangular bag featuring a cute bunny face, big ears, and Zootopia 2 charm on a striped strap—Disney Parks exclusive style.Pastel rectangular bag featuring a cute bunny face, big ears, and Zootopia 2 charm on a striped strap—Disney Parks exclusive style.
Small pastel Disney crossbody bag with a bunny face, pink ears, and sprinkle pattern—Disney Store style found at many parks.Small pastel Disney crossbody bag with a bunny face, pink ears, and sprinkle pattern—Disney Store style found at many parks.
Pastel crossbody bag with Disney character faces and striped strap, exclusive to Disney Parks—perfect for castle day trips.Pastel crossbody bag with Disney character faces and striped strap, exclusive to Disney Parks—perfect for castle day trips.
Pastel Disney Zootopia 2 fabric with pink, blue, and yellow cotton candy, stars, and paw prints on light pink—no castle visible.Pastel Disney Zootopia 2 fabric with pink, blue, and yellow cotton candy, stars, and paw prints on light pink—no castle visible.

A sweet-treat ivory cell phone crossbody bag from Loungefly, featuring Judy as cotton candy on the front. Other candy-fied characters are seen across the front and back of the bag. The strap has pink stripes and a small pink coin purse attached to it. On the inside of the bag are tiny candy and cotton candy images.

Nick Mini Backpack – $90

Disney Store cartoon animal face backpack with expressive eyes, great for Zootopia 2 fans; no castle elements to compare here.Disney Store cartoon animal face backpack with expressive eyes, great for Zootopia 2 fans; no castle elements to compare here.
Cream-colored Disney Parks backpack with orange trim, animal faces, and a front pocket shaped like a plush bunny face.Cream-colored Disney Parks backpack with orange trim, animal faces, and a front pocket shaped like a plush bunny face.
Disney Parks-exclusive Zootopia 2 backpack with orange-white striped straps, cartoon animal faces; perfect as park merch.Disney Parks-exclusive Zootopia 2 backpack with orange-white striped straps, cartoon animal faces; perfect as park merch.
Pink fabric with pastel cotton candy, blue and yellow stars, pink paw prints—ideal for Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Parks worldwide.Pink fabric with pastel cotton candy, blue and yellow stars, pink paw prints—ideal for Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Parks worldwide.

In the same style as the Judy crossbody bag, this backpack shows Nick as cotton candy. The other main difference is that the bag’s accent color is orange and not pink. Various characters are also shown in candy form across the bag, with little candies depicted on the inside.

Officer Clawhauser Crossbody Bag – $75

A plush beige handbag with a cartoon face and sprinkles, popular Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Parks, castle not pictured.A plush beige handbag with a cartoon face and sprinkles, popular Zootopia 2 merch at Disney Parks, castle not pictured.
Fuzzy tan Zootopia 2 handbag with a cartoon pop tart face, sprinkles, and chunky handle—cute Disney Parks exclusive accessory!Fuzzy tan Zootopia 2 handbag with a cartoon pop tart face, sprinkles, and chunky handle—cute Disney Parks exclusive accessory!
Plush beige purse with sprinkles, pastel Mickey Mouse patches, and a detachable strap, a Disney Store exclusive not found in park shops.Plush beige purse with sprinkles, pastel Mickey Mouse patches, and a detachable strap, a Disney Store exclusive not found in park shops.
Pastel fabric lining with sweet treats, paw prints, and stars decorates a Disney Store pouch—evoking park magic, no castle shown.Pastel fabric lining with sweet treats, paw prints, and stars decorates a Disney Store pouch—evoking park magic, no castle shown.

Everyone’s favorite donut-loving feline, Clawhauser, is featured on this fuzzy crossbody bag. The front shows his face made of cotton candy, and the rest of the bag is decorated with sprinkles.

MINISO

The items from MINISO will be available globally, with early access beginning on November 15 at select Disney x MINISO pop-ups.

Cosmetic Bag

Five Disney animal-face plush pouches rest on a yellow desk near Disney Store décor, like you’d spot at Disneyland Paris.Five Disney animal-face plush pouches rest on a yellow desk near Disney Store décor, like you’d spot at Disneyland Paris.

These new cosmetic bags appear to come in two sizes, with the larger one featuring a puff-ball zipper pull. The bags come in three varieties, each fuzzy and featuring a different character: Flash, Nick, or Judy. The most significant difference appears to be that the smaller Nick bag shows him as nervous or sad, while the larger one portrays him as smirking.

Pillows 18in

Plush Zootopia character pillows and Zootopia 2 merchandise add Disney magic, resembling cozy decor in a Disney park hotel room.Plush Zootopia character pillows and Zootopia 2 merchandise add Disney magic, resembling cozy decor in a Disney park hotel room.
A Zootopia 2 plush rests on a bean bag, styled like those found in Disney Park shops near the iconic castle entrances.A Zootopia 2 plush rests on a bean bag, styled like those found in Disney Park shops near the iconic castle entrances.
A plush bunny head, carrot toy, and bunny keychain by a blue stool featuring Disney Store and Zootopia 2 items, no castle visible.A plush bunny head, carrot toy, and bunny keychain by a blue stool featuring Disney Store and Zootopia 2 items, no castle visible.
A plush fox face pillow rests on blue carpet beside Zootopia 2 merchandise on a small blue table, evoking Disney park vibes.A plush fox face pillow rests on blue carpet beside Zootopia 2 merchandise on a small blue table, evoking Disney park vibes.

These fuzzy 18-inch. head pillows come in three types: Nick, Judy, or Flash. Each one features the characters’ personalities through their facial expressions, like Judy’s soft smile or Nick sticking out his tongue.

Crossbody Bags

At a Disney park, a young woman holds Disney Store bags, wearing a yellow top, orange plaid skirt, and carrying a fluffy bunny bag.At a Disney park, a young woman holds Disney Store bags, wearing a yellow top, orange plaid skirt, and carrying a fluffy bunny bag.
A young woman smiles at a Disney park, wearing a cream shirt, plaid skirt, and plush red panda Disney bag—castle not in view.A young woman smiles at a Disney park, wearing a cream shirt, plaid skirt, and plush red panda Disney bag—castle not in view.
Plush Chip and Judy Hopps bags, Zootopia 2 merchandise, and a Nick Wilde figure displayed on a pastel Disney Parks-themed table.Plush Chip and Judy Hopps bags, Zootopia 2 merchandise, and a Nick Wilde figure displayed on a pastel Disney Parks-themed table.

In a similar style to the head pillows, these Judy and Nick crossbody bags comprise a plush bag of either character’s head. Each bag comes with a crossbody strap.

Plush Pendants

Five Zootopia plush toys from the Disney Store on a pastel set with movie props, just like those in Disney Parks shops worldwide.Five Zootopia plush toys from the Disney Store on a pastel set with movie props, just like those in Disney Parks shops worldwide.

Miniso also released accessories, including plush pendants of the characters shown in the first photo. These include Clawhauser, Judy, Nick, Bellwether, and Mr. Big.

Sitting Plush – 10 in.

Four Zootopia Disney Store plushies arranged on pastel seats, pink rotary phone nearby, evoking Disney Park boutique vibes.Four Zootopia Disney Store plushies arranged on pastel seats, pink rotary phone nearby, evoking Disney Park boutique vibes.

There is also a set of 10-inch sitting plush characters. These fuzzy friends include Finnick, Clawhauser, Judy, and Nick.

Plush Blind Box

Six Zootopia 2 plush toys in adorable outfits, exclusive Disney Store merch—no castle, so nothing to compare with iconic park castles.Six Zootopia 2 plush toys in adorable outfits, exclusive Disney Store merch—no castle, so nothing to compare with iconic park castles.

This six-figure plush blind box includes one figure per box. There are two variations available of Judy, Nick, and Bellwether, including Bellwether in her prison orange uniform.

Pet Hat

Two Zootopia 2 plush animal hats hang on a yellow and blue wall above a wooden shelf, reminiscent of Disney park shops.Two Zootopia 2 plush animal hats hang on a yellow and blue wall above a wooden shelf, reminiscent of Disney park shops.

These fluffy pet hats will make your pet even fuzzier. Each one is in the shape of either Nick’s or Judy’s head in their scout or police uniform, respectively.

Pop Mart

MOLLY x Zootopia Figures – $19.99

A bunny-costumed doll with a pacifier sits in a toy stroller, ideal for Zootopia 2 displays at Disney Parks worldwide.A bunny-costumed doll with a pacifier sits in a toy stroller, ideal for Zootopia 2 displays at Disney Parks worldwide.
A playful sloth-costumed doll sits on the floor—an adorable Zootopia 2 find from Disney Store, just steps from Disneyland’s icons.A playful sloth-costumed doll sits on the floor—an adorable Zootopia 2 find from Disney Store, just steps from Disneyland’s icons.
Twelve vibrant Zootopia 2 toy figures displayed on a blue cityscape with yellow and orange hues, no Disney castle in view.Twelve vibrant Zootopia 2 toy figures displayed on a blue cityscape with yellow and orange hues, no Disney castle in view.
A cute dog character in a pink shirt, blue fish hat, and Crocs stands with arms crossed on a wooden platform at a Disney park.A cute dog character in a pink shirt, blue fish hat, and Crocs stands with arms crossed on a wooden platform at a Disney park.
A toy bunny-eared figure with crossed arms by fruit baskets, a fun Zootopia 2 souvenir like those found in Disney park shops.A toy bunny-eared figure with crossed arms by fruit baskets, a fun Zootopia 2 souvenir like those found in Disney park shops.
A fox in a police uniform, holding coffee, stands near toy cars—ideal Zootopia 2 merch, reminiscent of Disney park character spots.A fox in a police uniform, holding coffee, stands near toy cars—ideal Zootopia 2 merch, reminiscent of Disney park character spots.
A Disney Store bunny police toy holds a carrot on a vibrant city street, reminiscent of Main Street in Disney parks worldwide.A Disney Store bunny police toy holds a carrot on a vibrant city street, reminiscent of Main Street in Disney parks worldwide.

In this blind-box series, you could receive 12 figures. Each shows a Molly figure dressed as a character from Zootopia 2. These characters are Finnick, Judy, Nick, Flash, Clawhauser, Undercover Nick, Bellwether, Gazelle, Polar Bear + Mr. Big, Gary, Russ, and Nibbles.

See our previous Zootopia 2 merch first look for some more fun items, including a Little Golden Book, Squishmallows, Funko Pop! figures, and more.

Zootopia 2 will be in theaters on November 26, 2025. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, alongside Ke Huy Quan as Gary De-Snake, Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, and Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby.

