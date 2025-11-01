First Look at More Zootopia 2 Merchandise from Disney Store, Crocs, & More

As part of “Ssssurprise Week,” Disney has previewed another wave of new Zootopia 2 merchandise items that will be available soon for guests to purchase online.

CASETiFY

All new items from CASETiFY will become available starting Thursday, October 30.

Zootopia 2 Stickermania Case – $38

Made by CASETiFY, this phone case has a design with faux stickers of multiple Zootopia characters, including Judy, Nick, Gary, Clawhauser, and more. It has pricing that starts at $38, but the price varies by phone size and model.

Also included in this image is a $60 Nick & Judy Phone Charm, made in the style of a beaded bracelet, and attached to a phone case. It has charms of Nick, Judy, paw prints, and a carrot.

Nick & Judy Earbuds Pouches – $35 Each

Made for storing earbuds, these round pouches are shaped like either Nick or Judy in plush form. Each pouch is sold separately.

Judy & Nick Pattern Case – $38

A second case design is white with cartoon Nick and Judy, both wearing their outfits from the second film, running across the surface. Like the other phone cases from the brand, the pricing varies depending on the size.

Nick & Judy Individual Phone Cases – $38

Two more case designs have Nick or Judy pictured separately. Nick is orange with a paw print background, while Judy is pink with a carrot background. Pricing varies by phone type.

Character Custom Case – Starting at $38

In addition to the cases of Nick and Judy, there are customizable options for Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, Officer Clawhauser (Benjamin), Gary, Nibbles, and Pawbert. Each character is pictured on either a blue or pink background of the city skyline.

Stickermania Cardholder Stand – $38

Using the same art as the Stickermania case, you can also grab a cardholder that also functions as a stand. Pictured beside it is the “Can Be Anything” case artwork, which has the usual $38+ pricing.

The Tubes Case – $38

One more art style from Zootopia 2 depicts the water tubes from the film in primary colors, with the silhouettes of characters standing on them. Pictured to the left of the phone case is a cardholder stand for $38 with the “Can Be Anything” art. Pictured to the right is an earbuds case for $42.

UNIQLO

Items from UNIQLO will become available in stores and online starting on November 28. Each item does not yet have an exact price listed, but they are expected to range from $14.90 to $29.90, depending on style and youth versus adult sizing.

Zootopia 2 Shirts

The fabric is a dark gray color with artwork of Nick, Judy, Nibbles, and Gary, with white text that reads “Where Anyone Can Be Anything.”

Likewise, the next shirt is gray and long-sleeved. It has “Welcome to Zootopia” above art of Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, Flash, and Finnick. A youth version of the same art is pictured in white with long sleeves.

The next shirts are all similar, with the art of Finnick below his name on navy blue fabric. There are both a long-sleeved adult option and a youth option. They are identical, but the Finnick art is printed on the left chest of the adult shirt, while the youth shirt has the art in the middle.

Another design shown in the preview is blue with “Hopps & Wilde” written in green and yellow above the characters.

The next image has two more adult shirt designs. One is white with art on the back with Nick in his police uniform and text saying “I’m Nick Wilde. Trust Me! I Know What I’m Doing.” The other shirt is brown with a small icon of Judy running on the left chest.

The next shirts also come as a duo. One is black with long sleeves and orange text saying, “Did somebody say fox?” The other is a rust-orange color with art of Judy in her police uniform and “Throw Your Paws in the Air!”

One youth shirt has the same “Did Somebody Say Fox?” text, but on a tan shirt with Nick running beneath it. The other youth shirt in this image is orange with “The ZPD Wants You!” and Judy running in her police uniform.

The final youth shirt in the preview is white and has more “Where Anyone Can Be Anything” text. However, this one is a white shirt with multicolored lettering and art of several characters in a cuter, more cartoon style.

Crocs

All the new items from Crocs will be available both in-store and online at Crocs. com, as well as on the Disney Store Website beginning Monday, November 11.

Classic Clog – $74.99

These blue Crocs have a fuzzy strap with small pouches on each side. They also include Jibbitz of Judy, Nick, a pawpsicle, a blue puffball with a badge, and a donut.

Jibbitz Charms – $16.99

In addition to the Crocs that come with Jibbitz, you can also purchase this five-pack separately. Each one is a figural head of one of the characters: Nick, Judy, Clawhauser, Flash, and Bellwether.

Kids Classic Clog – $54.99

These kids’ clogs are in the same style as the adult ones; however, they do not have a fuzzy-lined strap.

Lined Platform Clog – $89.99

These white, fuzzy-lined Crocs feature six plush Jibbitz of different Zootopia universe characters. They also feature tiny, eggshell-colored paw prints and marks, as if a small animal had traipsed mud or paint across them.

Judy & Nick Plush Jibbitz Charms – $6.99

These Jibbitz are plush and fuzzy, showing Nick and Judy’s heads. They are sold separately.

Disney Store

Most of the new Zootopia 2 items will become available online starting Monday, November 3. However, Disney notes that additional items will roll out throughout the rest of the month.

Gary Costume Zip Hoodie Kids – $49.99

Kids who are fans of Gary can now look like him with this zippered hoodie. It is teal, with snake-skin designs all over and Gary’s face on the hood. It also comes with a zippered fanny pack attached to the stomach.

Gary Plush Small – $26.99

An adorable teal plush of Gary the snake with his trusty fanny pack around his body. The plush is shown with its tongue sticking out.

Judy Carrot Pen – $18.99

A Zootopia Police Department recording carrot pen, just like the one Judy uses in the first film. This functional pen also includes an image of Judy’s face at the top. The preview appears to show a small speaker and a recording button that may work like the movie pen.

Judy Dress for Kids – $49.99

This kid’s dress looks just like Judy’s look in the film franchise. It comes with a grey faux jacket, a robin egg blue blouse, and a navy blue skirt. It is complete with a gold-toned police badge on the skirt belt and a fluffy rabbit tail on the back; the dress looks ready to protect the streets of Zootopia.

Judy Hopps Plush – $26.99

This Judy Hopps plush is in a standing pose, wearing her Zootopia Police Department uniform. She is wearing navy blue pants with a blue belt and her badge on her hip with a light blue shirt and a purple/grey jacket over the top.

Nibbles Maplestick Plush – $26.99

The image depicts a standing plush of Nibbles Maplestick, a new beaver character from Zootopia 2. The plush features her brown fur, blue shorts, green fishing vest, and just a few glimpses of a coral colored shirt.

Nick Costume T-Shirt Hoodie for Kids – $31.99

A hooded t-shirt costume that features Nick Wilde’s face and ears on the orange hood. The shirt features a bright pink floral pattern and a blue/green floral tie. Nick’s ZPD badge is also seen on the bottom left-hand side.

Nick Plush – $26.99

This Nick Wilde plush is shown standing, and his face is fixed in a patented Nick smirk. He is wearing ankle-length khakis, a pink floral shirt, and a blue/green floral tie.

Pawbert Lynxley Plush – $26.99

Another new character from Zootopia 2, Pawbert Lynxley is shown as a plush with a quizzical expression on his face. He is a grey lynx wearing brown slacks and a green cable-knit sweater.

PJ Set for Kids – $34.99

A two-piece, long-sleeved kids’ pajama set featuring cutesy images of Nick and Judy with their arms folded on the top. The sleeves have light blue stripes and matching cuffs and the pants also have the same cuffs. The pants feature one-tone images of several film characters, as well as the pipe design we’ve seen across other Zootopia 2 merch.

Mystery Figurine Blind Box – $9.99

This six-figure series of mystery blind boxes features one character per box. Each figure depicts a different Zootopia resident as a kid, like Nick in his Junior Ranger Scout uniform or Clawhauser as a chef.

Nightshirt for Kids – $29.99

In mint green, this nightshirt is adorned with different images of Nick and Judy. There are also images of an hourglass, a magnifying glass with a pawprint in the glass, pawprints, carrots, keys, and keyholes.

T-Shirt for Kids – $26.99

The image shows an ivory kids’ t-shirt with cute pictures of some of the movie characters like Chief Bogo, Judy, Nick, and Clawhauser, and the words “Where anyone can be anything” on the front.

Loungefly

Cell Phone Crossbody Judy

A sweet-treat ivory cell phone crossbody bag from Loungefly, featuring Judy as cotton candy on the front. Other candy-fied characters are seen across the front and back of the bag. The strap has pink stripes and a small pink coin purse attached to it. On the inside of the bag are tiny candy and cotton candy images.

Nick Mini Backpack – $90

In the same style as the Judy crossbody bag, this backpack shows Nick as cotton candy. The other main difference is that the bag’s accent color is orange and not pink. Various characters are also shown in candy form across the bag, with little candies depicted on the inside.

Officer Clawhauser Crossbody Bag – $75

Everyone’s favorite donut-loving feline, Clawhauser, is featured on this fuzzy crossbody bag. The front shows his face made of cotton candy, and the rest of the bag is decorated with sprinkles.

MINISO

The items from MINISO will be available globally, with early access beginning on November 15 at select Disney x MINISO pop-ups.

Cosmetic Bag

These new cosmetic bags appear to come in two sizes, with the larger one featuring a puff-ball zipper pull. The bags come in three varieties, each fuzzy and featuring a different character: Flash, Nick, or Judy. The most significant difference appears to be that the smaller Nick bag shows him as nervous or sad, while the larger one portrays him as smirking.

Pillows 18in

These fuzzy 18-inch. head pillows come in three types: Nick, Judy, or Flash. Each one features the characters’ personalities through their facial expressions, like Judy’s soft smile or Nick sticking out his tongue.

Crossbody Bags

In a similar style to the head pillows, these Judy and Nick crossbody bags comprise a plush bag of either character’s head. Each bag comes with a crossbody strap.

Plush Pendants

Miniso also released accessories, including plush pendants of the characters shown in the first photo. These include Clawhauser, Judy, Nick, Bellwether, and Mr. Big.

Sitting Plush – 10 in.

There is also a set of 10-inch sitting plush characters. These fuzzy friends include Finnick, Clawhauser, Judy, and Nick.

Plush Blind Box

This six-figure plush blind box includes one figure per box. There are two variations available of Judy, Nick, and Bellwether, including Bellwether in her prison orange uniform.

Pet Hat

These fluffy pet hats will make your pet even fuzzier. Each one is in the shape of either Nick’s or Judy’s head in their scout or police uniform, respectively.

Pop Mart

MOLLY x Zootopia Figures – $19.99

In this blind-box series, you could receive 12 figures. Each shows a Molly figure dressed as a character from Zootopia 2. These characters are Finnick, Judy, Nick, Flash, Clawhauser, Undercover Nick, Bellwether, Gazelle, Polar Bear + Mr. Big, Gary, Russ, and Nibbles.

See our previous Zootopia 2 merch first look for some more fun items, including a Little Golden Book, Squishmallows, Funko Pop! figures, and more.

Zootopia 2 will be in theaters on November 26, 2025. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, alongside Ke Huy Quan as Gary De-Snake, Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, and Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby.

